Junior U-21 Round Table Open Chess Championship: India's GM Arjun Erigaisi finishes second

Young Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi scored seven points from nine rounds to finish second in the Junior U-21 Round Table Open Chess Championship that concluded on Sunday.

The 18-year old Erigaisi finished equal on seven points with Russian GM Alexey Sarana but lost out on winning the top prize due to an inferior tie-break score.

Sarana drew his final round game against India's Abhimanyu Puranik to secure seven points, while Erigaisi defeated Vugar Asadli in round nine. The Russian did not drop a point in the nine-round event, Erigaisi remained unbeaten in the event winning five games and drawing two. Among his victims were compatriot D Gukesh and Asadli while he drew with eventual champion Sarana.

FIDE world women’s team championship: Russia beats India, regains world women team chess title

Indian players had a good outing as young International Master Bharath Subramaniyam, Puranik and, D Gukesh logged 6.5 points to finish third, fourth and fifth respectively.

The 13-year old Subramaniyam and Puranik also did not lose a game in the tournament.

The talented R. Praggnanandhaa ended at 10th, though he managed six points in a field that included over 50 players.

Another Indian P. Iniyan took the 14th spot with 5.5 points, while Woman International Master Vantika Agrawal (4.5 points) finished 26th.

A total of eight Indians were featured in the tournament.