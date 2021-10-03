More Sports Chess Chess Junior U-21 Round Table Open Chess Championship: India's GM Arjun Erigaisi finishes second Young Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi scored seven points from nine rounds to finish second in the Junior U-21 Round Table Open Chess Championship which concluded on Sunday. PTI Plovdiv, Bulgaria 03 October, 2021 20:35 IST Young Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi finished second in the Junior U-21 Round Table Open Chess Championship. - Getty Images PTI Plovdiv, Bulgaria 03 October, 2021 20:35 IST Young Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi scored seven points from nine rounds to finish second in the Junior U-21 Round Table Open Chess Championship that concluded on Sunday.The 18-year old Erigaisi finished equal on seven points with Russian GM Alexey Sarana but lost out on winning the top prize due to an inferior tie-break score.Sarana drew his final round game against India's Abhimanyu Puranik to secure seven points, while Erigaisi defeated Vugar Asadli in round nine. The Russian did not drop a point in the nine-round event, Erigaisi remained unbeaten in the event winning five games and drawing two. Among his victims were compatriot D Gukesh and Asadli while he drew with eventual champion Sarana. FIDE world women’s team championship: Russia beats India, regains world women team chess title Indian players had a good outing as young International Master Bharath Subramaniyam, Puranik and, D Gukesh logged 6.5 points to finish third, fourth and fifth respectively.The 13-year old Subramaniyam and Puranik also did not lose a game in the tournament.The talented R. Praggnanandhaa ended at 10th, though he managed six points in a field that included over 50 players.Another Indian P. Iniyan took the 14th spot with 5.5 points, while Woman International Master Vantika Agrawal (4.5 points) finished 26th.A total of eight Indians were featured in the tournament. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :