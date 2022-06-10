More Sports Chess Chess International Open Rapid Chess to be held ahead of torch relay for Olympiad A rapid chess tournament will be held in New Delhi on June 19 ahead of an Olympic-style torch relay that will be organised in the build-up to the Chess Olympiad. PTI New Delhi 10 June, 2022 17:31 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Due to paucity of time, this year the Chess Olympiad Torch Relay will only traverse in India. - Getty Images PTI New Delhi 10 June, 2022 17:31 IST The All India Chess Federation (AICF) will conduct an International Open Rapid Chess tournament in New Delhi on June 19 ahead of an Olympic-style torch relay that will be organised in build-up to the Chess Olympiad. The one-day event will offer a prize pool of ₹10 lakh.ALSO READ - Chess Olympiad's official logo, mascot launched in ChennaiThe winner will take home a cash award of ₹1 lakh while the second and third-placed players will win ₹60,000 and ₹40,000, respectively. The tournament will also have 20 cash prizes in five rating categories. Earlier this week, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) introduced a torch relay ahead of the Chess Olympiad, scheduled in Mahabalipuram from July 28 to August 10.‘Time for celebration’“It's time for celebration of this huge honour (torch relay) and it can't be done in a better way than inviting players across all age groups and the chess community together at one platform. We look forward to a great response from players for this tournament,” said AICF secretary and Olympiad Director Chauhan.Coming as a huge pride for the country, FIDE also named India, a land the sport originated from, as the starting flame point for the torch relay in every Olympiad. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :