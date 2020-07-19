Koneru Humpy loses to Kosteniuk in final of speed chess championship

Koneru Humpy had her chances, but she could not stop Russia's Alexandra Kosteniuk in the final of the fourth leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women's Speed Chess Championship on Sunday. Kosteniuk, who won the match 7-5, will be back on Monday to play the super final against Anna Ushenina of Ukraine.

Kosteniuk's victory in the final gave her 24 Grand Prix points, while Ushenina scored 22 points (the top two qualify for the super final).

Indian GM Harikrishna wins Chess960 event at Biel Festival

Earlier, Hou Yifan took the third place in the fourth leg, with an easy 7.5-2.5 win against Sarasadat Khademalsharieh of Iran in the play-off.

In the final, Humpy was the underdog, despite being the world No. 2, as she was taking on a player who was more experienced in online chess and also who enjoyed the shorter formats more. The Vijayawada-based Grandmaster's best chance came when she won two games in a row to make it 3.5-3.5, but she could not keep the momentum.