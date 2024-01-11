Koneru Humpy sets sights on reigning world champion Ju Wenjun in Candidates

Koneru Humpy will target the right to challenge the reigning World champion Ju Wenjun when she competes in the Candidates Matches to be held in Toronto from April 3 to 25.

“Well, being the senior most of all in the fray (at the age of 36), I do feel the experience over the years might go either way. It all depends on the kind of form you will be in during the event and consistently,” the former world rapid champion Humpy said in an exclusive telephonic chat with Sportstar.

The double round-robin format differs from the last edition’s knockout. “It’s a long, demanding 25-day event playing with both colours against the same opponent,” she said.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Humpy sees Gorachkina, Lagno, and Tingjie as main challengers. “Energy levels are crucial,” she added, mentioning workout sessions for fitness.

“It is important to sustain the energy levels through such a long event and it will be definitely demanding and a different kind of challenge too,” said Humpy.

Preparations will differ, including hiring a trainer. “One has to be consistently brilliant,” she said, declining to comment on prospects.

For the Arjuna awardee, leaving her daughter, who studies in first-grader at home is the biggest challenge, but family support allows her to play at the highest level.

“For me, the other major challenge at home is to leave my daughter Ahana. Fortunately, with my husband and family backing me, I have the liberty to keep playing chess at the highest level,” said the Vijaywada-born chess player.

“Yes, I did have ‘seconds’ earlier also, so nothing new. We will see what best has to be done to realise that ultimate goal of being a world champion in the classical format,” she said.

ALSO READ | More excited than pressured about Candidates at the moment, says GM Vaishali

She also talked about the AICF’s initiative, which for the first time funding the preparations for all the five Indians - R. Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi, D. Gukesh, R. Vaishali and Koneru Humpy - who made it to the Candidates Matches. “Thanks to the AICF, we have the liberty to stay more focussed and not to worry about the other issues,” the senior official at ONGC said.

Recuperating from the disappointment after the Uzbekistan World Rapid Championship silver, Humpy plans an Austrian tournament before Candidates.

“I am also planning to play in an international tournament in Austria before Candidates to be in the right frame of mind,” she concluded.