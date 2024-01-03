  • Won Asian Games team silver
  • Had a peak rating of 2740-plus
  • Currently second-highest-ranked player in India
  • Defeated 2800-rated GM Ding Liren for the first time in a classical game at Tata Steel Chess Masters
  • Became the world’s youngest player to reach the Chess World Cup final
  • Became the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to reach the final in Chess World Cup history
  • Qualified for the 2024 Candidates tournament