R Praggnanandhaa was nominated for the ‘Popular Choice — Sportstar of the Year (Male)‘ award for the upcoming Sportstar ACES Awards 2024.
The teenage chess sensation had a stellar 2023, as the 18-year-old won the Asian Games team silver for India in Hangzhou and had a peak rating of 2740-plus.
Praggnanandhaa didn’t stop there. He secured his place in the prestigious 2024 Candidates tournament, becoming the third youngest player ever to do so, alongside chess legends Bobby Fischer and Magnus Carlsen.
He added yet another feather to his cap by defeating 2800-rated Grandmaster Ding Liren for the first time in a classical game at the Tata Steel Chess Masters.
IN 2023
- Won Asian Games team silver
- Had a peak rating of 2740-plus
- Currently second-highest-ranked player in India
- Defeated 2800-rated GM Ding Liren for the first time in a classical game at Tata Steel Chess Masters
- Became the world’s youngest player to reach the Chess World Cup final
- Became the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to reach the final in Chess World Cup history
- Qualified for the 2024 Candidates tournament
