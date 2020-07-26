Legends of Chess: Anand battles to hold Nepomniachtchi

Viswanathan Anand came out of a spot of bother to hold overnight joint leader Ian Nepomniachtchi in the first game of the sixth round in the chess24 Legends of Chess on Sunday.

After Peter Leko bounced back to beat Anand 3-2 in the fifth round, the struggling Indian produced a series of fine defensive moves to keep the Russian at bay after being down a pawn. Eventually, the game ended after 53 moves following perpetual checks.

On a day when Magnus Carlsen defeated off-form Ding Liren 2.5-1.5 in a match rescheduled four hours before the normal starting time to maintain his all-win record, Peter Svidler and Vladimir Kramnik lost.

Vassily Ivanchuk, who took a point off Carlsen in the previous round, stunned fourth-placed Svidler while Boris Gelfand outsmarted Kramnik. Leko and Anish Giri played out a draw.

On Saturday, Anand was a draw away from winning his match against Leko but the Hungarian won twice in succession to deny the Indian veteran. In the fourth game, Anand apparently suffered a mouse-slip as he ended up retreating his bishop and resigned immediately.

In the tie-breaking Armageddon game, Anand played black but just could not make his moves fast enough. He ran out of time and was declared lost.

Sixth-round results: Game One: Viswanathan Anand drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus); Ding Liren (Chn) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor); Vassily Ivanchuk (Ukr) bt Peter Svidler (Rus); Boris Gelfand (Isr) bt Vladimir Kramnik (Rus); Peter Leko (Hun) bt Anish Giri (Ned).

Fifth round results: Leko bt Anand 3-2; Carlsen bt Ivanchuk 3-2; Nepomniachtchi bt Svidler 3-1; Giri bt Gelfand 2.5-1.5; Kramnik bt Liren 2.5-1.5.