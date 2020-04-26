Magnus Carlsen invitational chess: Nakamura, Liren win

Hikaru Nakamura scored his third victory in four rounds after beating top Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi 2.5-1.5 in the $250,000 Magnus Carlsen Invitational online chess tournament on Saturday.

Nakamura won the opening game with white pieces and the next three ended as draws.



READ|Magnus Carlsen: I'm not a freak, I'm just curious



In another match, Anish Giri ended a winless sequence of 14 games but still finished on the losing side to China’s Ding Liren. After four regulation games, the players were tied 2-2.

Between the first and the fourth drawn games, Liren won the second and Giri took the third. The deciding Armageddon game, where Liren played black, ended in a draw and helped the Chinese emerge as a 3-2 winner.

Fourth round results:

Hikaru Nakamura (USA) bt Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) 2.5-1.5; Ding Liren (Chn) bt Anish Giri (Ned) 3-2.

Standings (after four rounds): 1. Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 11 points), 2. Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 10), 3-4. Fabiano Caruana (USA, 8), Ding Liren (Chn, 8), 5-6. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 5), Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 5), 7. Anish Giri (Ned, 1), 8. Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 0).