Online Nations Cup- Viswanathan Anand-led India seeded fifth

India’s strongest-possible squad is seeded fifth out of six teams in the inaugural $180,000 Online Nations Cup chess tournament to be played from May 5 to 10.



As reported earlier, Viswanathan Anand heads the six-member team, that includes Vidit Gujrathi, P. Hari Krishna, K. Humpy, with B. Adhiban and D. Harika as reserves. Interestingly, the FIDE announced Russia’s

Vladmir Kramnik as India’s advisor. Two days ago, Kramnik had declined the offer to be the “captain” of the Indian team.



China, winner of both men and women gold medals in the last Chess Olympiad, heads the seeding with the average rating of its players being 2717. Europe (2687), Russia (2662), USA (2641), India (2605) and the “Rest of the World” (2597), follow in that order.

Following a double round-robin league, the top two teams will play the final on May 10, in this competition played on rapid time-format.

