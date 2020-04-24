More Sports Chess Chess Online Nations Cup- Viswanathan Anand-led India seeded fifth Viswanathan Anand heads the six-member team, that includes Vidit Gujrathi, P. Hari Krishna, K. Humpy, with B. Adhiban and D. Harika as reserves. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 24 April, 2020 16:57 IST The Online Nations Cup which will see six teams taking part. - K.V.S. Giri Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 24 April, 2020 16:57 IST India’s strongest-possible squad is seeded fifth out of six teams in the inaugural $180,000 Online Nations Cup chess tournament to be played from May 5 to 10.As reported earlier, Viswanathan Anand heads the six-member team, that includes Vidit Gujrathi, P. Hari Krishna, K. Humpy, with B. Adhiban and D. Harika as reserves. Interestingly, the FIDE announced Russia’sVladmir Kramnik as India’s advisor. Two days ago, Kramnik had declined the offer to be the “captain” of the Indian team.China, winner of both men and women gold medals in the last Chess Olympiad, heads the seeding with the average rating of its players being 2717. Europe (2687), Russia (2662), USA (2641), India (2605) and the “Rest of the World” (2597), follow in that order. ALSO READ|Magnus Carlsen: I'm not a freak, I'm just curiousFollowing a double round-robin league, the top two teams will play the final on May 10, in this competition played on rapid time-format. The squads:India: Viswanathan Anand, Vidit Gujrathi, P. Hari Krishna, K. Humpy;Reserves: B. Adhiban, D. Harika. Advisor: Vladimir Kramnik.China: Ding Liren, Wang Hao, Wei Yi, Hou Yifan; Reserves: Yu Yangyi and Ju Wenjun. Captain: Ye Jiangchuan.Europe: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Levon Aronian, Anish Giri, Anna Muzychuk. Reserves: Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Nana Dzagnidze. Captain: Garry KasparovRussia: Ian Nepomniachtchi, Vladislav Artemiev, Sergey Karjakin, Aleksandra Goryachkina; Reserves: Dmitry Andreikin and Olga Girya. Captain: Alexander Motylev.USA: Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura, Wesley So, Irina Krush; Reserves: Leinier Dominguez Perez and Anna Zatonskih. Captain: John DonaldsonRest of the World: Teimour Radjabov, Alireza Firouzja, Bassem Amin, Mariya Muzychuk; Reserves: Jorge Cori and Dinara Saduakassova. Captain: Arkady Dvorkovich. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos