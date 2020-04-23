More Sports Chess Chess Carlsen nails Caruana, Nakamura makes Firouzja suffer Magnus Carlsen stamped his superiority over strong title-contender Fabiano Caruana to retain his top position at the invitational online chess tournament. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 23 April, 2020 18:31 IST Carlsen won the first two games and drew the rest against Caruana. - GETTY IMAGES Rakesh Rao New Delhi 23 April, 2020 18:31 IST Favourite Magnus Carlsen stamped his superiority over strong title-contender Fabiano Caruana 3-1 to retain his position at the top of the points table in the $250,000 Magnus Carlsen Invitational online chess tournament on Wednesday.In the other third-round match of the day, Hikaru Nakamura added to the suffering of 16-year-old Alireza Firouzja 3.0-0.5 and moved to the second place. Magnus Carlsen Invitational chess: Caruana jumps to second spot Carlsen won the first two games and drew the rest to enjoy his “best day so far” in the competition.Nakamura drew with first after Firouzja gained some advantage with white pieces and went on to win the second to take the lead.In the third encounter, Firouzja moved close to victory but faltered under time-pressure and lost. In the final game, an exasperated Fiouzja got busted in just 14 moves for a third straight loss.The results:Third round: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Fabiano Caruana (USA) 3-1; Hikaru Nakamura (USA) bt Alireza Firouzja (FIDE) 3.5-0.5. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos