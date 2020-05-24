More Sports Chess Chess Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge: Nakamura, Yangyi take lead Hikaru Nakamura and Yu Yangyi secured big wins in their first mini-matches of the best-of-three quarterfinals in the Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 24 May, 2020 16:43 IST Hikaru Nakamura plots a move. (File Photo) - Special Arrangement Rakesh Rao New Delhi 24 May, 2020 16:43 IST Blitz-king Hikaru Nakamura bounced back from 1-2 to beat Levon Aronian 3-2 in their first mini-match of the best-of-three quarterfinals in the Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge on Saturday.Aronian won the first regular game and proved equal in the next two. In the fourth, Aronian needed a draw to prevail but fought back to win. Later, in the shorter time-control of the Armageddon game, Nakamura once again proved his superiority. RELATED| Lindores Abbey Chess: Magnus Carlsen enters knockouts In another clash that went the distance, Yu Yangyi was lucky to beat his more illustrious Chinese compatriot Ding Liren 3-2. After the four regular games were drawn, Liren gained a winning position in the deciding Armageddon game, but unfortunately lost on time. Should Aronian and Liren win the second set of mini-matches on Monday, the deciding mini-match will take place on May 27. RELATED| Praveen Thipsay: ‘Chess is attracting new audience during lockdown’ In the first mini-matches of the remaining two quarterfinals, Magnus Carlsen (Norway) takes on Wesley So (USA) and Daniil Dubov plays fellow-Russian Sergey Karjakin.Quarterfinal results:First mini-match: Hikaru Nakamura (USA) bt Levon Aronian (Arm) 3-2; Yu Yangyi (Chn) bt Ding Liren (Chn) 3-2. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos