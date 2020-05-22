More Sports Chess Chess Lindores Abbey Chess: Magnus Carlsen enters knockouts Carlsen carves out a 50-move win over Alireza Firouzja with black pieces in the 11th round. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 22 May, 2020 11:42 IST File Photo: Magnus Carlsen bounced back with a win after losing to Daniil Dubov in the penultimate round. - RAJEEV BHATT Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 22 May, 2020 11:42 IST Facing a must-win situation, world champion Magnus Carlsen produced a final-round victory over Alireza Firouzja to enter the knockout phase of the Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge chess tournament on Thursday.After losing the penultimate league round to Daniil Dubov, Carlsen was in danger of losing out on a knockout spot. But the Norwegian favourite carved out a 50-move win with black pieces.The results11th round: A. Firouzja (FIDE, 4.5) lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 6); Wesley So (USA, 6) drew with Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 7.5); Wei Yi (Chn, 2.5) lost to Alexander Grischuk (Rus, 5.5); Sergey Karjakin (Rus, 7) drew with Ding Liren (Chn, 6); Daniil Dubov (Rus, 5.5) drew with Levon Aronian (Arm, 5.5); Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 4) drew with Yu Yangyi (Chn, 6).10th round: Carlsen lost to Dubov; Nakamura bt Duda; Aronian drew with Karjakin; Yangyi bt Wei; Grischuk lost to Firouzja; Liren drew with So.Ninth-round: Wie drew with Nakamura; Karjakin drew with Carlsen; Yangyi drew with Grischuk; Duda lost to Liren; So drew with Aronian; Dubov drew with Firouzja. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos