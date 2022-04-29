More Sports Chess Chess Oslo Esports Cup: Duda triumphs, Praggnanandhaa fourth, Carlsen third R. Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen crashed to identical 2.5-0.5 seventh-round defeats and Jan-Krzysztof Duda crushed last-man Eric Hansen to win the Oslo Esports Cup rapid online chess tournament on Thursday. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 29 April, 2022 19:58 IST File photo of R. Praggnanandhaa. - THE HINDU Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 29 April, 2022 19:58 IST Overnight leaders R. Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen crashed to identical 2.5-0.5 seventh-round defeats and Jan-Krzysztof Duda crushed last-man Eric Hansen by a similar margin to win the Oslo Esports Cup rapid online chess tournament on Thursday.A struggling Anish Giri finished seventh in the eight-man field after stopping Praggnanandhaa while Shakhriyar Mamedyarov stunned Carlsen to take the fifth spot. April 29: Indian sports news wrap of the day Meanwhile, Duda toyed with Hansen to take the spot. Quang needed tiebreak games to beat Jorden van Foreest 3.5-2.5 and therefore finished a point behind Duda for the second spot.Carlsen and Praggnanandhaa tied at 12 points and finished third and fourth, respectively.The results:Seventh round: R. Praggnanandhaa lost to Anish Giri (Ned) 0.5-2.5; Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) bt Magnus Carlsen (Nor) 2.5-0.5; Le Quang Liem (Vie) bt Jorden van Foreest (Ned) 3.5-2.5 (Quang won the blitz tiebreaker 1.5-0,5); Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol) bt Eric Hansen (Can) 2.5-0,5.Final placing: 1. Duda (14 points), 2. Quang (13), 3. Carlsen (12), 4. Praggnanandhaa (12), 5. Mamedyarov (11), 6. Foreest (10), 7. Giri (9), 8. Hansen (3). Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :