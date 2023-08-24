MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Magnus Carlsen beats Praggnanandhaa to secure first Chess World Cup title

India’s R Praggnanandhaa fell to an agonising defeat against World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the FIDE World Cup final at Baku on Thursday.

Published : Aug 24, 2023 17:12 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Praggnanandhaa and Norway’s Grandmaster and World No. 1 player Magnus Carlsen during the Chess World Cup 2023 final.
Praggnanandhaa and Norway’s Grandmaster and World No. 1 player Magnus Carlsen during the Chess World Cup 2023 final. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Praggnanandhaa and Norway’s Grandmaster and World No. 1 player Magnus Carlsen during the Chess World Cup 2023 final. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s R Praggnanandhaa fell to an agonising defeat against World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the FIDE World Cup final at Baku on Thursday.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Topics

R. Praggnanandhaa /

Magnus Carlsen /

FIDE World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Magnus Carlsen beats Praggnanandhaa to secure first Chess World Cup title
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wrestling trials for World Championships to go ahead as per schedule: Bajwa
    PTI
  3. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund’s Ryerson doubtful for mini-derby at Bochum
    Reuters
  4. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen LIVE Updates, Chess World Cup Final 2023 Tie-breaks: Pragg draws second rapid game, Magnus wins title; Caruana beats Abasov to finish third
    Team Sportstar
  5. Oleksandr Usyk to defend heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois, Tyson Fury could be next
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Magnus Carlsen beats Praggnanandhaa to secure first Chess World Cup title
    Team Sportstar
  2. Praggnanandhaa is his own man, he’s handling himself mostly: coach Ramesh
    PTI
  3. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen LIVE Updates, Chess World Cup Final 2023 Tie-breaks: Pragg draws second rapid game, Magnus wins title; Caruana beats Abasov to finish third
    Team Sportstar
  4. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final: Chess World Cup 2023 tie-break format explained
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIDE World Cup Final 2023: Praggnanandhaa draws with Carlsen in second game, enforces tiebreaks
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Magnus Carlsen beats Praggnanandhaa to secure first Chess World Cup title
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wrestling trials for World Championships to go ahead as per schedule: Bajwa
    PTI
  3. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund’s Ryerson doubtful for mini-derby at Bochum
    Reuters
  4. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen LIVE Updates, Chess World Cup Final 2023 Tie-breaks: Pragg draws second rapid game, Magnus wins title; Caruana beats Abasov to finish third
    Team Sportstar
  5. Oleksandr Usyk to defend heavyweight titles against Daniel Dubois, Tyson Fury could be next
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment