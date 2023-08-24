Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final: Chess World Cup 2023 tie-break format explained

Indian grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa and World No. 1 Norway’s Magnus Carlsen are scheduled to engage in a series of tie-break matches to determine the winner of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 on Thursday in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The final moved to tie-breaks after both players drew their two classical matches.
The tie-break format involves multiple stages:
First Tiebreak Stage:
The tiebreaks will kick off with two rapid games, where each player has 25 minutes for the game plus an additional 10-second increment per move. If the overall score remains tied at 1-1 after these rapid games, the match proceeds to the next tiebreak stage.
Second Tiebreak Stage:
This tiebreak consists of two rapid games played with a time control of 10 minutes plus a 10-second increment (10+10 time control). Should there be no decisive result at this point, the match proceeds to the next stage.
Third Tiebreak Stage:
In this stage, a 2-game blitz series is played. Each player is given 5 minutes on the clock, with an additional 3 seconds added after each move. If there’s still no decisive outcome, the tiebreak progresses to the last stage.
Sudden Death Blitz Match:
In this stage, a sudden-death blitz match takes place. The time control for each game is 3 minutes with a 2-second increment (3+2 time control). A drawing of lots will determine which player plays white. If drawn, the players will switch colors and play again, until a decisive result is obtained.
This comprehensive tiebreak structure continues until a winner emerges. The progression from longer time controls to shorter and more intense formats ensures the match reaches its conclusion, even if it requires a sudden-death blitz game to achieve that outcome.
TIEBREAK FORMAT
PRAGGNANANDHAA ROAD TO FINAL
Round 1: Bye
Round 2: Beat Lagarde Maxime 1.5-0.5
Round 3: Beat David Navara 1.5-0.5
Round 4: Beat Hikaru Nakamura 3-1 (tie-breaks)
Round 5 : Beat Ferenc Berkes 1.5-0.5
Round 6: Beat Arjun Erigaisi 5-4 (tie-breaks)
Round 7: Beat Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 (tie-breaks)
CARLSEN ROAD TO FINAL
Round 1: Bye
Round 2: Beat Levan Pantsulaia 2-0
Round 3: Beat Aryan Tari 1.5-0.5
Round 4: Beat Vincent Keymar 3.5-2.5 (tie-breaks)
Round 5: Beat Vasyl Ivanchuk 2-0
Round 6: Beat D. Gukesh 1.5-0.5
Round 7: Beat Nijat Abasov 1.5-0.5
