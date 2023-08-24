MagazineBuy Print

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final: Chess World Cup 2023 tie-break format explained

Chess World Cup 2023 Final: Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen tie-break format explained, road to final and tie-break result.

Published : Aug 24, 2023 11:27 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Praggnanandhaa and Magnus drew both classical games to take the final in tie-breaks.
Praggnanandhaa and Magnus drew both classical games to take the final in tie-breaks. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Stev Bonhage
infoIcon

Praggnanandhaa and Magnus drew both classical games to take the final in tie-breaks. | Photo Credit: FIDE/Stev Bonhage

Indian grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa and World No. 1 Norway’s Magnus Carlsen are scheduled to engage in a series of tie-break matches to determine the winner of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 on Thursday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The final moved to tie-breaks after both players drew their two classical matches.

The tie-break format involves multiple stages:

First Tiebreak Stage:

The tiebreaks will kick off with two rapid games, where each player has 25 minutes for the game plus an additional 10-second increment per move. If the overall score remains tied at 1-1 after these rapid games, the match proceeds to the next tiebreak stage.

Second Tiebreak Stage: 

This tiebreak consists of two rapid games played with a time control of 10 minutes plus a 10-second increment (10+10 time control). Should there be no decisive result at this point, the match proceeds to the next stage.

Third Tiebreak Stage: 

In this stage, a 2-game blitz series is played. Each player is given 5 minutes on the clock, with an additional 3 seconds added after each move. If there’s still no decisive outcome, the tiebreak progresses to the last stage.

Sudden Death Blitz Match: 

In this stage, a sudden-death blitz match takes place. The time control for each game is 3 minutes with a 2-second increment (3+2 time control). A drawing of lots will determine which player plays white. If drawn, the players will switch colors and play again, until a decisive result is obtained.

ALSO READ | FIDE World Cup Final 2023: Praggnanandhaa draws with Carlsen in second game, enforces tiebreaks

This comprehensive tiebreak structure continues until a winner emerges. The progression from longer time controls to shorter and more intense formats ensures the match reaches its conclusion, even if it requires a sudden-death blitz game to achieve that outcome.

TIEBREAK FORMAT
Tiebreak 1 - 25+10 - 2 games (rapid)
Tiebreak 2 - 10+10 - 2 games (rapid)
Tiebreak 3 - 5+3 - 2 games (blitz)
Tiebreak 4 - Sudden death - 3+2 (blitz)

PRAGGNANANDHAA ROAD TO FINAL

Round 1: Bye

Round 2: Beat Lagarde Maxime 1.5-0.5

Round 3: Beat David Navara 1.5-0.5

Round 4: Beat Hikaru Nakamura 3-1 (tie-breaks)

Round 5 : Beat Ferenc Berkes 1.5-0.5

Round 6: Beat Arjun Erigaisi 5-4 (tie-breaks)

Round 7: Beat Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 (tie-breaks)

CARLSEN ROAD TO FINAL

Round 1: Bye

Round 2: Beat Levan Pantsulaia 2-0

Round 3: Beat Aryan Tari 1.5-0.5

Round 4: Beat Vincent Keymar 3.5-2.5 (tie-breaks)

Round 5: Beat Vasyl Ivanchuk 2-0

Round 6: Beat D. Gukesh 1.5-0.5

Round 7: Beat Nijat Abasov 1.5-0.5

