Latest issue of Sportstar

FIDE World Cup Final 2023: Praggnanandhaa draws with Carlsen in second game, enforces tiebreaks

Indian grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa drew against Magnus Carlsen with the black pieces in the second classical final of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan and forced tiebreakers on Thursday.

Published : Aug 23, 2023 17:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Praggnanandhaa draws with Carlsen in second game, enforces tiebreaks
Praggnanandhaa draws with Carlsen in second game, enforces tiebreaks | Photo Credit: FIDE/Steve Bohnage
infoIcon

Praggnanandhaa draws with Carlsen in second game, enforces tiebreaks | Photo Credit: FIDE/Steve Bohnage

Indian grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa drew against Magnus Carlsen on Wednesday with the black pieces in their round 2 clash of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 final in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Both players agreed to a draw on move 30, taking the final to tiebreaks on Thursday.

Earlier, Praggnanandhaa drew with the white pieces in the first classical match after playing out a solid game.

AS IT HAPPENED | PRAGGNANANDHAA VS CARLSEN CHESS WORLD CUP FINAL ROUND 2

The 18-year-old confirmed his spot in the Candidates 2024 and became the third-youngest after Carlsen and Bobby Fischer to reach the marquee event.

He will be only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to play at the Candidates. The Chennai-lad is also the youngest player to reach the finals of the Chess World Cup.

PRAGGNANANDHAA vs CARLSEN MOVE-BY-MOVE INTERACTIVE

- Board Courtesy - Lichess.org

More to follow

Related Topics

FIDE /

FIDE World Cup /

R. Praggnanandhaa /

Magnus Carlsen

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
