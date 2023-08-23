FIDE World Cup Final 2023: Praggnanandhaa draws with Carlsen in second game, enforces tiebreaks

Indian grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa drew against Magnus Carlsen on Wednesday with the black pieces in their round 2 clash of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 final in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Both players agreed to a draw on move 30, taking the final to tiebreaks on Thursday.
Earlier, Praggnanandhaa drew with the white pieces in the first classical match after playing out a solid game.
The 18-year-old confirmed his spot in the Candidates 2024 and became the third-youngest after Carlsen and Bobby Fischer to reach the marquee event.
He will be only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to play at the Candidates. The Chennai-lad is also the youngest player to reach the finals of the Chess World Cup.
