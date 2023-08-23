Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final LIVE Updates, Round 2 Chess World Cup 2023: Magnus-Pragg play Four Knights Game - Spanish Variation

Welcome to Sportstar LIVE Coverage of round 2 of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 final, being played in Baku, Azerbaijan. India’s R. Praggnanandhaa eyes a historic win with black pieces against World No. 1 Norway’s Magnus Carlsen in the second classical match.

Praggnanandhaa borrows a trick from Magnus by delaying his reply to Carlsen's 1.e4! #FIDEWorldCuppic.twitter.com/ZbXSs9ODe1 — chess24.com (@chess24com) August 23, 2023

WHAT’S FOUR KNIGHT GAME

The classical Four Knights’ Game is one of the beginning principles of the opening. All four knights get developed (hence the name), leading to a symmetrical position.

RECRODS BROKEN BY 18-YEAR-OLD PRAGG Youngest player to reach World Cup final Third youngest ever to qualify for the Candidates First Indian in World Cup final (current format)

WITH MOTHER ON HIS SIDE, PRAGG IS TAKING THE CHESS WORLD BY STORM

“Normally, I would probably have a bit of an advantage having a rest day while he had to play a tough tiebreaker yesterday. But I’ve been in pretty rough shape these past couple of days like I got some food poisoning after the game against Abasov. I haven’t been able to eat for the last two days. This also meant that I was really calm and I had no energy… so I didn’t have any energy to be nervous. Overall, I’m happy with the way I solved the problems from the opening (phase). The result is fine.”Magnus CarlsenAfter Final Round 1 Draw vs Praggnanandhaa

FINAL DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS

Check out the video of yesterday's thrilling games! Praggnanandhaa caught Magnus Carlsen out with the English Opening but the world #1 held his ground, while Nijat Abasov overcame Fabiano Caruana with a sharp attack. #FIDEWorldCuppic.twitter.com/BfHwWcgO0Z — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 23, 2023

CARLSEN ROAD TO FINAL

Round 1: Bye

Round 2: Beat Levan Pantsulaia 2-0

Round 3: Beat Aryan Tari 1.5-0.5

Round 4: Beat Vincent Keymar 3.5-2.5

Round 5: Beat Vasyl Ivanchuk 2-0

Round 6: Beat D. Gukesh 1.5-0.5

Round 7: Beat Nijat Abasov 1.5-0.5

PRAGG READY FOR THE BIG BATTLE!

“Í don’t think I was in any trouble at all. It’ll be a fight. I’ll definitely push very hard. Today, I’ll just try and rest. Come fresh (tomorrow) and do the best that I can do.”Praggnanandhaa After Round 1 final

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Total matches 19 | Carlsen won: 8 | Praggnanandhaa won: 5 | Draw 6

MATCH FORMAT

Two traditional Chess games with classical time controls will be played over two days. Both players will be given 90 minutes each for the initial 40 moves, followed by 30 minutes added after that, with a 30-second increment per move starting from Move 1.

PRAGGNANANDHAA ROAD TO FINAL

Round 1: Bye

Round 2: Beat Lagarde Maxime 1.5-0.5

Round 3: Beat David Navara 1.5-0.5

Round 4: Beat Hikaru Nakamura 3-1

Round 5 : Beat Ferenc Berkes 1.5-0.5

Round 6: Beat Arjun Erigaisi 5-4

Round 7: Beat Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5

FINAL FIRST ROUND RESULTS Open (final, Game 1): R. Praggnanandhaa drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor) For third place, Game 1): Nijat Abasov (Aze) bt Fabiano Caruana (USA)

Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen Final First Round Report

In keeping with the rising expectations of the chess world, a confident R. Praggnanandhaa matched favourite Magnus Carlsen for a comfortable 35-move draw in their first-round clash in the final of the FIDE World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Tuesday.

For the third place, worth a spot in the Candidates Tournament, local Nijat Abasov stunned Fabiano Caruana in 26 moves after the American faltered badly on the 23rd move.

“Í don’t think I was in any trouble at all,” said Praggnanandhaa after the game. Asked about the second game, he said, “It’ll be a fight. I’ll definitely push very hard. Today, I’ll just try and rest. Come fresh (tomorrow) and do the best that I can do.”

Praggnanandhaa surprised Carlsen with his choice of opening move – pushing the queen-bishop pawn to the four rank – but admitted he was not clear of how to gain any advantage with white pieces and his rival took his time to play his moves using “common sense.”

