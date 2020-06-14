More Sports Chess Chess Sharjah chess: Pendyala Harikrishna finishes second Pendyala Harikrishna justified his billing to finish second at the Sharjah World Stars online chess tournament. Team Sportstar 14 June, 2020 18:07 IST Harikrishna finished with 6.5 points. - Rajeev Bhatt Team Sportstar 14 June, 2020 18:07 IST Pendyala Harikrishna justified his billing to finish second at the Sharjah World Stars online chess tournament. Azerbaijan's Mamadyerov Shakhriyar also lived up to his potential as he emerged champion.The top seed scored 7.5 points from 10 rounds and was the only unbeaten player in the double round-robin tournament. Harikrishna finished with 6.5 points.The top two seeds had come face to face in the eighth round. That game was drawn but the Indian was able to keep his hopes alive after defeating Saleh in the ninth round. He, however, lost his final round game to Wojtaszek, while Shakhriyar survived anxious moments before overcoming Saleh. The standings:1. Mamadyerov Shakhriyar (Aze) 7.5; 2. Pendyala Harikrishna (Ind) 6.5; 3. Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol) 6; 4. Rustam Kasimdzhanov (Uzb) 5.5; 5. Salem Saleh (UAE) 3; 6. Bassem Amin (Egy) 1.5. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos