Sharjah Masters: Abhijeet Gupta jumps to tied second

Abhijieet Gupta (6 points) caught up with two others at the second spot, after beating Turkey's Mustafa Yilmaz in the eighth and penultimate round of the Sharjah Masters in Sharjah on Saturday.

Rakesh Rao
NEW DELHI
28 May, 2022 21:37 IST

Abhijieet Gupta (6 points) caught up with two others at the second spot, after beating Turkey's Mustafa Yilmaz in the eighth and penultimate round of the Sharjah Masters in Sharjah on Saturday.

Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov (6.5) continued to lead after a top-board draw with Romania's Bogdan-Daniel Deac.

Expecting her first child in August, Harika chooses to be part of Indian Chess Olympiad team

S. P. Sethuraman won and joined Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh at five points while S. L. Narayanan, Aryan Chopra, Nihal Sarin, Abhimanyu Puranik and Aravindh Chithambaram drew to reach 4.5 points.

The results (involving Indians):

Eighth round: Abhijeet Gupta (6) bt Mustafa Yilmaz (Tur, 5); Arjun Erigaisi (5) drew with Haik Martirosyan (Arm, 5.5); Pouya Idani (Iri, 5) drew with D. Gukesh (5); Daniil Yuffa (Esp, 4.5) drew with S. L. Narayanan (4.5); Jules Moussard (Fra, 4.5) drew with Aryan Chopra (4.5); Nihal Sarin (4.5) drew with Abhimanyu Puranik (4.5); Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzb, 4.5) drew with Aravindh Chithambaram (4.5); S. P.Sethuraman (5) bt Sankalp Gupta (4); Temur Kuybokarov (Aus, 4.5) bt Raunak Sadhwani (3.5); B. Adhiban (3.5) lost to Shamsiddin Vokhidov (Uzb, 4.5); Momchil Nikolov (Bul, 3) lost to Surya Shekhar Ganguly (4); Jolanta Zawandzka (Pol, 3) lost to Aditya Mittal (4).