Sharjah Masters: Abhijeet Gupta jumps to tied second

Abhijieet Gupta (6 points) caught up with two others at the second spot, after beating Turkey’s Mustafa Yilmaz in the eighth and penultimate round of the Sharjah Masters in Sharjah on Saturday.

Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov (6.5) continued to lead after a top-board draw with Romania’s Bogdan-Daniel Deac.

S. P. Sethuraman won and joined Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh at five points while S. L. Narayanan, Aryan Chopra, Nihal Sarin, Abhimanyu Puranik and Aravindh Chithambaram drew to reach 4.5 points.