More Sports Chess Chess Tata Steel Chess: Aronian takes blitz title Levon Aronian quelled a strong challenge from Arjun Erigaisi in the Armageddon. P. K. Ajith Kumar Kolkata 21 November, 2021 22:30 IST Kolkata Tata Steel Chess champions Arjun Erigaisi (rapid) and Levon Aronian (blitz). - Special Arrangement P. K. Ajith Kumar Kolkata 21 November, 2021 22:30 IST Levon Aronian likes being in Kolkata. He might be liking it just a bit more now.The Armenian won the blitz event of the Tata Steel Chess at the National Library on Sunday. But it was only after quelling the strong challenge from Arjun Erigaisi in the Armageddon that he could claim the title.It may have been a disappointing end to the incredible run for the 18-year-old from Telangana, but it still turned out to be a great tournament for Erigaisi, winning the rapid section and tying for the top prize in the blitz.READ | Tata Steel Chess: Unstoppable Arjun takes sole lead in blitz event At the end of 18 rounds of blitz, Arjun and Aronian were both on 8.5 points, forcing a tie-breaker. The tie-breaker games, in both of which Arjun had clear winning chances, were drawn. In the ensuing Armageddon, Aronian, with white pieces, won.The results (Indians unless specified):18th round: Raunak Sadhwani lost to Sam Shankland (US); Nihal Sarin lost to Parham Maghsoodloo (Ira); Le Quang Liem (Vie) lost to Arjun Erigaisi; Dronavalli Harika lost to Levon Aronian (Arm); Vidit Gujrathi lost to D. Gukesh.17th round: Gukesh lost to Sadhwani; Aronian drew with Gujrathi; Arjun bt Harika; Maghsoodloo bt Liem; Shankland lost to Nihal.16th round: Sadhwani lost to Nihal; Liem drew with Shankland; Harika lost to Maghsoodloo; Gujrathi lost to Arjun; Gukesh lost to Aronian.15th round: Aronian bt Sadhwani; Arjun lost to Gukesh; Magshoosdloo lost to Gujrathi; Shankland lost to Harika; Nihal lost to Liem.14th round: Sadhwani bt Liem; Harika lost to Nihal; Gujrathi lost to Shankland; Gukesh b Maghsoodloo; Aronian lost to Arjun.13th round: Arjun drew with Sadhwani; Maghsoodloo drew with Aronian; Shanlkand lost to Gukesh; Nihal bt Gujrathi; Liem bt Harika.12th round: Raunak bt Harika; Gujrathi drew with Liem; Gukesh lost to Nihal; Aronian lost to Shankland; Arjun lost to Maghsoodloo.11th round: Maghsoodloo lost to Sadhwani; Shankland drew with Arjun; Nihal drew with Aronian; Liem lost to Gukesh; Harika drew with Gujrathi.10th round: Sadhwani lost to Gujrathi; Gukesh drew with Harika; Aronian bt Liem; Arjun lost to Nihal; Maghsoodloo bt Shankland.The standings:1-2. Aronian and Arjun 11.5; 3-4. Maghsoodloo and Nihal 11; 5. Gukesh 10; 6. Liem 8.5; 7-8. Shankland and Sadhwani 8; 9. Gujrathi 6.5; 10. Harika 4. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :