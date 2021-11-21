Tata Steel Chess: Aronian takes blitz title

Levon Aronian likes being in Kolkata. He might be liking it just a bit more now.

The Armenian won the blitz event of the Tata Steel Chess at the National Library on Sunday. But it was only after quelling the strong challenge from Arjun Erigaisi in the Armageddon that he could claim the title.

It may have been a disappointing end to the incredible run for the 18-year-old from Telangana, but it still turned out to be a great tournament for Erigaisi, winning the rapid section and tying for the top prize in the blitz.

READ | Tata Steel Chess: Unstoppable Arjun takes sole lead in blitz event

At the end of 18 rounds of blitz, Arjun and Aronian were both on 8.5 points, forcing a tie-breaker. The tie-breaker games, in both of which Arjun had clear winning chances, were drawn. In the ensuing Armageddon, Aronian, with white pieces, won.