Tata Steel Chess: Unstoppable Arjun takes sole lead in blitz event Erigaisi, who has been called the new star of Indian chess by Viswanathan Anand, is on 6.5 points at the end of the ninth round on Saturday. P.K. Ajith Kumar KOLKATA 20 November, 2021 20:36 IST A day after Erigaisi's stunning triumph in the rapid section of the tournament, he has launched a strong bid for the blitz title, too. - Debasish Bhaduri P.K. Ajith Kumar KOLKATA 20 November, 2021 20:36 IST Arjun Erigaisi is taking the Tata Steel Chess by storm.A day after his stunning triumph in the rapid section of the tournament, he has launched a strong bid for the blitz title, too. He will go into the final day at the National Library as the sole leader.The 18-year-old, who has been called the new star of Indian chess by Viswanathan Anand, is on 6.5 points at the end of the ninth round on Saturday. With as many rounds remaining, there is, of course, still a long way to go in this tournament.Following Arjun half-a-point behind is second seed Levon Aronian of Armenia. On 5.5 points are top seed Le Quang Liem of Vietnam and Iran's Parham Maghsoodloo.The results: Ninth round (Indians unless specified):Sam Shankland (USA) bt Raunak Sadhwani; Parham Maghsoodloo (Ira) lost to Nihal Sarin; Arjun Erigaisi drew with Le Quang Liem (Vie); Levon Aronian (Arm) bt Dronavalli Harika; D. Gukesh bt Vidit Gujrathi.Eighth round: Sadhwani bt Gukesh; Gujrathi lost to Aronian; Harika lost to Arjun; Liem bt Maghsoodloo; Nihal bt Shankland.Seventh round: Nihal lost to Sadhwani; Shankland bt Liem; Maghsoodloo bt Harika; Arjun bt Gujrathi; Aronian drew with Gukesh.Sixth-round: Sadhwani lost to Aronian; Gukesh lost to Arjun; Gujrathi lost to Maghsoodloo; Harika drew with Shankland; Liem drew with Nihal.Fifth round: Liem bt Sadhwani; Nihal bt Harika; Shankland bt Gujrathi; Maghsoodloo bt Gukesh; Arjun drew with Aronian.Fourth round: Sadhwani drew with Arjun; Aronian lost to Maghsoodloo; Gukesh drew with Shankland; Gujrathi bt Nihal; Harika lost to Liem.Third round: Harika bt Sadhwani; Liem bt Gujrathi; Nihal lost to Gukesh; Shankland lost to Aronian; Maghsoodloo drew with Arjun.Second round: Sadhwani bt Maghsoodloo; Arjun bt Shankland; Aronian drew with Nihal; Gukesh bt Liem; Gujrathi bt Harika.First round: Gujrathi bt Sadhwani; Harika drew with Gukesh; Liem drew with Aronian; Nihal drew with Arjun; Shankland lost to Maghsoodloo.The standings: 1. Arjun 6.5; 2. Aronian 6; 3-4. Liem and Magshsoodloo 5.5; 5-6. Gukesh and Nihal 4.5; 7. Shankland 4; 8. Sadhwani 3.5; 9. Gujrathi 3; 10. Harika 2.