Tata Steel Chess: Unstoppable Arjun takes sole lead in blitz event

Arjun Erigaisi is taking the Tata Steel Chess by storm.

A day after his stunning triumph in the rapid section of the tournament, he has launched a strong bid for the blitz title, too. He will go into the final day at the National Library as the sole leader.

The 18-year-old, who has been called the new star of Indian chess by Viswanathan Anand, is on 6.5 points at the end of the ninth round on Saturday. With as many rounds remaining, there is, of course, still a long way to go in this tournament.

Following Arjun half-a-point behind is second seed Levon Aronian of Armenia. On 5.5 points are top seed Le Quang Liem of Vietnam and Iran’s Parham Maghsoodloo.

The results: Ninth round (Indians unless specified):