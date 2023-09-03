MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tata Steel Chess: Harika and Ju Wenjun on top after dramatic day one of blitz

With 6.5 points each, they have a lead of 1.5 points over their nearest rivals, second seed Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh, the girl who shook up the tournament by winning the rapid event a day ago.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 21:33 IST , Kolkata - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Harika Dronavalli leads on the 1st day of TATA STEEL CHESS INDIA women’s blitz.
Harika Dronavalli leads on the 1st day of TATA STEEL CHESS INDIA women’s blitz. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Harika Dronavalli leads on the 1st day of TATA STEEL CHESS INDIA women’s blitz. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu

It was, quite expectedly, a wild day of blitz chess at the National Library on Sunday. 

Third seed Dronavalli Harika and top seed and World champion Ju Wenjun shared the lead after the ninth round of the women’s blitz section of the Tata Steel Chess India tournament on Sunday.

With 6.5 points each, they have a lead of 1.5 points over their nearest rivals, second seed Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh, the girl who shook up the tournament by winning the rapid event a day ago.

ALSO READ: Tata Steel Chess: Divya Deshmukh is Queen in her own fairytale

With another nine rounds remaining, Humpy and Divya have enough time to catch up. They came face to face in the last round of the day with the senior avenging her loss in the final round of the rapid event.

Russian Polina Shuvalova is on 4.5 points, while fourth seed Irina Krush of the United States and B. Savitha Shri have four points each. Shuvalova must be disappointed with the way the day ended for her, losing her last two games to Divya and Harika.

She had been looking in good nick after posting wins over Ju – the first defeat over the last three days for the formidable Chinese woman – defending champion Anna Ushenina of Ukraine and Krush.

What happened with Divya was the reverse: she began with three losses, drew the following two games and won three in a row.

The results: (Indians unless specified):
Ninth round:
Koneru Humpy 5 bt Divya Deshmukh 5; Ju Wenjun (Chn) 6.5 bt Anna Ushenina (Ukr) 3.5; Irina Krush (USA) 4 bt B. Savitha Shri 4; Vantika Agrawal 3.5 bt Nino Batsiashvili (Geo) 2.5; Polina Shuvalova (FIDE) 4.5 lost to Dronavalli Harika 6.5.
Eighth round:
Divya bt Shuvalova; Harika drew with Vantika; Batsiashvili lost to Krush; Savitha lost to Ju; Ushenina bt Humpy.
Seventh round:
Ushenina lost to Divya; Humpy lost to Savitha; Ju bt Batsiashvili; Krush drew with Harika; Vantika drew with Shuvalova.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tata Steel Chess /

Koneru Humpy /

Dronavalli Harika /

Ju Wenjun

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup final, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Highlights: MBSG wins 17th Durand Cup title, beats EBFC 1-0 to win Kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Score: ARS 1-1 MUN as second half begins
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 197/5 (38 overs); needs 138 more off 72 balls - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs NZ, 3rd T20 Live Score: England struggling in chase against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  5. Javagal Srinath set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Tata Steel Chess: Harika and Ju Wenjun on top after dramatic day one of blitz
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Tata Steel Chess: Divya Deshmukh is Queen in her own fairytale
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Tata Steel Chess India 2023: Divya’s dream run continues, leads after six rounds
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. D Gukesh: Getting past Vishy Sir’s current rating a very special achievement
    Rakesh Rao
  5. Tata Steel Chess India 2023: Divya, Vantika shine on opening day, take early lead
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup final, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Highlights: MBSG wins 17th Durand Cup title, beats EBFC 1-0 to win Kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
  2. Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League Live Score: ARS 1-1 MUN as second half begins
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs AFG LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023: AFG 197/5 (38 overs); needs 138 more off 72 balls - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs NZ, 3rd T20 Live Score: England struggling in chase against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
  5. Javagal Srinath set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment