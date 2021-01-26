Chess Chess Tata Steel Masters: Harikrishna and Carlsen eye redemption P. Harikrishna and Magnus Carlsen will look to redeem their reputation in the ninth round when the action resumes after a day’s rest in the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 26 January, 2021 19:16 IST Magnus Carlsen faces Nils Grandelius of Sweden in the ninth round. - RAJEEV BHATT Rakesh Rao New Delhi 26 January, 2021 19:16 IST P. Harikrishna and Magnus Carlsen will look to redeem their reputation in the ninth round when the action resumes after a day’s rest in the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament.Following his loss to tournament leader Alireza Firouzja (5.5 points), Harikrishna (4) plays with black pieces against Spain’s David Anton Guijar. On the other hand, 17-year-old Firouzja faces 16-year-old Russian sensation Andrey Esipeko who stunned Carlsen on Sunday. Ninth-round pairings: David Anton Guijar (Esp, 3) v P. Harikrishna (4); Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 5.5) v Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 5); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 4) v Nils Grandelius (Swe, 4.5); Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol,3.5) v Fabiano Caruana (USA, 5); Anish Giri (Ned, 5) v Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 3); Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 5) v Alexander Donchenko (Ger, 2.5); Aryan Tari (Nor, 3) v Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 3). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos