Tata Steel Masters: Harikrishna beats overnight leader Grandelius, shares lead

P. Harikrishna ended the winning sequence of overnight leader Sweden’s Nils Grandelius and shared the lead two points after three rounds of Tata Steel Masters chess tournament in Wijk Aan Zee, in the Netherlands.

The emphatic 38-move victory with black pieces saw Harikrishna join top seed Magnus Carlsen, second Fabiano Caruana, Anish Giri and Grandelius.

Playing with black pieces for the first time, Harikrishna gained the upper hand in the middle game. After simplification, he managed to establish a passed-pawn on the queen’s side and that proved decisive.

Caruana could have been the sole lead had he converted his advantageous position against Jan-Krzysztof Duda, but the younger Grandmaster from Poland defended superbly to escape with a draw.

Before Wednesday’s rest day, Harikrishna plays Caruana in the fourth round.

