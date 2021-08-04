R. Vaishali becomes International Master

R. Vaishali scored her third and final International Master norm from the MTO Biel international chess festival in Switzerland on Wednesday. She finished the tournament with 4.5 points from nine rounds.

She had scored her first two norms from the Isle of Man Open in 2018 and the Xtracon Open in Denmark in 2019. “I already have one GM norm, and narrowly missed the second here in this tournament,” Vaishali told Sportstar over phone from Biel

There is already a GM in her family — her prodigious younger brother R. Praggnanandhaa. “I will try for the GM norms in the couple of tournaments I will be playing before I fly back to Chennai,” she said.