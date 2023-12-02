MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Vaishali, India’s third female Grandmaster, is making all the right moves

She became only third Indian woman to get the GM title, after Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika. Harika got the title 12 years ago. That gives a fair indication about the significance of Vaishali’s feat.

Published : Dec 02, 2023 21:59 IST - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
FILE PHOTO: Vaishali completed the final requirement for the GM title – 2500 Elo points – during the ongoing El Llobregat Open tournament in Spain on Friday. 
FILE PHOTO: Vaishali completed the final requirement for the GM title – 2500 Elo points – during the ongoing El Llobregat Open tournament in Spain on Friday.  | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Vaishali completed the final requirement for the GM title – 2500 Elo points – during the ongoing El Llobregat Open tournament in Spain on Friday.  | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

For years, she lived in her prodigious brother’s shadow. R. Vaishali, the elder sister of R. Praggnanandhaa, is now hitting headlines regularly on her own.

Last month, in the Isle of Man, she stunned the world, winning the Grand Swiss tournament after starting out as the 12th seed. The top prize also gave her a ticket to the Candidates tournament – the qualifying event for the Word chess title match.

She will travel to Toronto next April for that prestigious event as a Grandmaster (GM). On Friday, she became only third Indian woman to get the GM title, the highest a player could aspire for in chess, after Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika.

Harika got the title 12 years ago. That gives a fair indication about the significance of Vaishali’s feat.

The 22-year-old from Chennai completed the final requirement for the title – 2500 Elo points – during the ongoing El Llobregat Open tournament in Spain on Friday.

She had already made the three GM norms, the last of which came at the Qatar Masters tournament in October.

Her talent had never been in doubt, but the last couple of years have seen her making steady progress. She played a key role in India winning the bronze medals in the women’s event of the Chess Olympiad at Mamallapuram last year; she also won the individual bronze.

She followed it up with a superb show at the Tata Steel Chess India tournament in Kolkata, winning the blitz title.

“It is great to find to know that she has been doing well in both classical and speed chess,” her coach R.B. Ramesh told Sportstar over phone.

“Getting the GM title is important for her career; it has been her dream for a long time.”

Related Topics

R. Vaishali /

R. Praggnanandhaa /

Koneru Humpy /

Dronavalli Harika /

Qatar Masters /

Chess Olympiad /

R.B. Ramesh /

Tata Steel Chess

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan beats Hyderabad FC highlights, HFC 0-2 MBSG ISL 2023-24, Hamill and Asish score for the Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 points table LIVE: Mohun Bagan remains third after fifth win, Kerala Blasters on top
    Team Sportstar
  3. U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas LIVE Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2023: UP inflicts all out on Mumba to reduce lead: UM 28-26 UPY
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vaishali, India’s third female Grandmaster, is making all the right moves
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. I-League 2023-24 Namdhari holds heavyweight Gokulam Kerala to a 2-2 draw
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Vaishali, India’s third female Grandmaster, is making all the right moves
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  2. Vidit Gujrathi: Have a lot more faith now that I can defeat world’s best
    Mayank
  3. Vidit Gujrathi, R. Vaishali and R. Praggnanandhaa looking forward to Candidates; AICF announces Rs. 2 crore for preparation
    Rakesh Rao
  4. After FIDE Grand Swiss title, soon-to-be Grandmaster R. Vaishali sets target on Candidates
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. FIDE Grand Swiss 2023: ‘Candidates’ Vidit, Vaishali give India historic ‘double’
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan beats Hyderabad FC highlights, HFC 0-2 MBSG ISL 2023-24, Hamill and Asish score for the Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 points table LIVE: Mohun Bagan remains third after fifth win, Kerala Blasters on top
    Team Sportstar
  3. U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas LIVE Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2023: UP inflicts all out on Mumba to reduce lead: UM 28-26 UPY
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vaishali, India’s third female Grandmaster, is making all the right moves
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. I-League 2023-24 Namdhari holds heavyweight Gokulam Kerala to a 2-2 draw
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment