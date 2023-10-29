MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIDE Grand Swiss: Vaishali downs former world champion Mariya Muzychuk

Vaishali, the sister of the more famous R Praggnanandhaa, had made her third and final Grandmaster norm at the just-concluded Qatar Masters and it was clear that she was ready for the bigger challenges.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 12:13 IST , Isle of Man (UK) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s R. Vaishali in action. (File Photo)
India’s R. Vaishali in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI
infoIcon

India’s R. Vaishali in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

India’s R Vaishali crashed through the defences of former world champion Mariya Muzychuk of Ukraine to move to 3.5 points after the fourth round of FIDE women’s Grand Swiss, a part of the World Championship cycle.

Vaishali, the sister of the more famous R Praggnanandhaa, had made her third and final Grandmaster norm at the just-concluded Qatar Masters and it was clear that she was ready for the bigger challenges.

Gujrathi outplays Kollars, Vaishali jumps to joint third spot

The Chennai-based player delivered her best with yet another scintillating performance, thanks to her brilliant attacking skills.

The Sicilian defence by Vaishali was met with the Rossolimo Sicilian but she had some opening ideas that caught Muzychuk off guard. The resulting position was quite complicated, but when it comes to calculating the deepest secret out of any position, Vaishali has shown that she is the one to be relied upon.

Muzychuk did not stand any chance, as she first lost a piece and subsequently walked into checkmate web. Amazingly, it took just 23 moves for Vaishali to seal her third victory in four games.

In the open section, Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi slipped from what looked like a cruise and was held to a draw by Alexandr Predke of Serbia.

Arjuni looked in command and if the analysis engines were anything to go by, he should have converted another full point that would have taken him to 3.5 points.

However, as it happened, Predke found some magical trick that helped him salvage a draw through perpetual checks after sacrificing his queen.

Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi, meanwhile, continued on his winning ways and recorded his third win in a row at the expense of former world championship challenger Alexey Shirov of Spain. Vidit displayed his immaculate technique again with white pieces in a Slav defence game and won two Bishops for a rook. Shirov had no chance thereafter and called it a day quickly.

Related Topics

R. Vaishali /

R. Praggnanandhaa /

FIDE women’s Grand Swiss

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIDE Grand Swiss: Vaishali downs former world champion Mariya Muzychuk
    PTI
  2. India vs England LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Rohit set to play 100th match as India captain; Toss, Playing XI updates at 1.30 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIDE Grand Swiss: Gujrathi outplays Kollars, Vaishali jumps to joint third spot
    PTI
  4. NBA 2023-24: Kevin Durant scores 26 points as Phoenix Suns beats Utah Jazz 126-104
    AP
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Newcastle squanders lead twice to draw 2-2 at Wolves
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. FIDE Grand Swiss: Vaishali downs former world champion Mariya Muzychuk
    PTI
  2. FIDE Grand Swiss: Gujrathi outplays Kollars, Vaishali jumps to joint third spot
    PTI
  3. FIDE Grand Swiss: Arjun Downs Guijarro; Narayanan holds Nodirbek
    PTI
  4. Praggnanandhaa held by Aryan Chopra, Gukesh draws with Mamedov
    PTI
  5. Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh to spearhead Indian challenge in FIDE Grand Swiss chess tournament
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIDE Grand Swiss: Vaishali downs former world champion Mariya Muzychuk
    PTI
  2. India vs England LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: Rohit set to play 100th match as India captain; Toss, Playing XI updates at 1.30 pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIDE Grand Swiss: Gujrathi outplays Kollars, Vaishali jumps to joint third spot
    PTI
  4. NBA 2023-24: Kevin Durant scores 26 points as Phoenix Suns beats Utah Jazz 126-104
    AP
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Newcastle squanders lead twice to draw 2-2 at Wolves
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment