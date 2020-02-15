Vidit Gujrathi beats Ragger, jumps to top spot in Prague Chess

India’s no. 2 player Vidit Gujrathi posted a win over Austrian GM Markus Ragger in the third round to jump to the top spot in the Masters category of the Prague Chess festival here.

India had mixed luck on Friday when Pentala Harikrishna went down to the talented, young Alireza Firouzja in 40 moves in a Spanish opening game. The India no. 3 came up with some innovative play but the Iranian prodigy had the answers to notch up an impressive win.

Vidit trumped Ragger in a Grunfeld game after 46 moves to continue his good run and as he secured a second win.

ALSO READ| Cairns Cup: Humpy, Harika held to draws in St. Loius

Top-seeded Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland was held to a draw by Sam Shankland (USA). He is in joint-second place with Nikita Vitiugov and world’s top junior Alireza Firouzja.

Gujrathi faces Grandelius in the fourth round while Harikrishna will battle it out with Shankland.