More Sports Chess Chess Vidit Gujrathi beats Ragger, jumps to top spot in Prague Chess Vidit trumped Ragger in a Grunfeld game after 46 moves to continue his good run and as secured a second win, while P. Harikrishna went down to Firouzja. PTI 15 February, 2020 12:51 IST Vidit Gujrathi (left) trumped Ragger in a Grunfeld game after 46 moves to continue his good run and as he secured a second win. - Rajeev Bhatt PTI 15 February, 2020 12:51 IST India’s no. 2 player Vidit Gujrathi posted a win over Austrian GM Markus Ragger in the third round to jump to the top spot in the Masters category of the Prague Chess festival here.India had mixed luck on Friday when Pentala Harikrishna went down to the talented, young Alireza Firouzja in 40 moves in a Spanish opening game. The India no. 3 came up with some innovative play but the Iranian prodigy had the answers to notch up an impressive win.Vidit trumped Ragger in a Grunfeld game after 46 moves to continue his good run and as he secured a second win.ALSO READ| Cairns Cup: Humpy, Harika held to draws in St. Loius Top-seeded Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland was held to a draw by Sam Shankland (USA). He is in joint-second place with Nikita Vitiugov and world’s top junior Alireza Firouzja.Gujrathi faces Grandelius in the fourth round while Harikrishna will battle it out with Shankland.Results after Round 3: Pentala Harikrishna (India) 1 lost to Alireza Firouzja (Iran) 2Vidit Gujrathi (India) 2.5 beat Markus Ragger (Austria) 1Jan-Krzysztof Duda (POL) 2 drew Sam Shankland (USA) 1David Navara (CZE) 0.5 lost to David Anton Guijarro (SPA) 1.5Nikita Vitiugov (RUS) 2 drew with Nils Grandelius (SWE) 1.5 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos