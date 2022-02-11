FIDE Grand Prix: Vidit, Harikrishna finish with draws

Hikaru Nakamura escaped with a draw to join Levon Aronian as the second semifinalist of the FIDE Grand Prix chess tournament in Berlin on Thursday.

REPORT - ROUND FIVE

Out of reckoning for a spot in the semifinals, Vidit Gujrathi and P. Harikrishna were involved in drawn battles in the sixth and final league round.

In the semifinals, Nakamura plays the winner of the tie-break games involving Radoslaw Wojtaszek and Richard Rapport. Aronian awaits the winner of the other tie-breaker featuring Americans Wesley So and Leinier Dominguez Perez.