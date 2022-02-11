More Sports Chess Chess FIDE Grand Prix: Vidit, Harikrishna finish with draws Hikaru Nakamura escapes with a draw to join Levon Aronian as the second semifinalist; India’s Vidit Gujrathi and P. Harikrishna draw their respective games in the sixth round. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 11 February, 2022 15:25 IST FILE PHOTO: Vidit Gujrathi finished with three points. - Rajeev Bhatt Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 11 February, 2022 15:25 IST Hikaru Nakamura escaped with a draw to join Levon Aronian as the second semifinalist of the FIDE Grand Prix chess tournament in Berlin on Thursday.REPORT - ROUND FIVEOut of reckoning for a spot in the semifinals, Vidit Gujrathi and P. Harikrishna were involved in drawn battles in the sixth and final league round.In the semifinals, Nakamura plays the winner of the tie-break games involving Radoslaw Wojtaszek and Richard Rapport. Aronian awaits the winner of the other tie-breaker featuring Americans Wesley So and Leinier Dominguez Perez.Sixth-round resultsGroup A: Andrey Esipenko (USA, 3.5) drew with Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 4); Alexander Grischuk (Rus, 3) bt Etienne Bacrot (Fra, 1.5).Group B: Grigoriy Oparin (Rus, 2) drew with Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol, 3.5); Vladimir Fedoseev (Rus, 3) lost to Richard Rapport (Hun, 3.5).Group C: Levon Aronian (USA, 4.5) drew with Daniil Dubov (Rus, 3); Vidit Gujrathi (3) drew with Vincent Keymer (Ger, 1.5).Group D: Leinier Dominguez Perez (USA, 4) bt Alexei Shirov (Esp, 1.5); Wesley So (USA, 4) drew with P. Harikrishna (2.5). Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :