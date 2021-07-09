Anand held to draw by Saric, Duda in Croatia Grand Chess Tour

Indian Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand drew both his seventh and eighth round games on Friday in the Rapid event of Croatia Grand Chess Tour and was in joint second spot.

The former world champion, playing black pieces, was held to a draw by Croatian GM Ivan Saric in 48 moves in a Sicilian Four Knights variation game.

Earlier, in the seventh round, Anand shared the honours with Polish GM Jan-Kryzstof Duda in a 74-move Ruy Lopez game.

Anand has so far won two games, drawn five and lost one to Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

Interestingly, all games in rounds seven and eight were draws.

Top-seed Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia continued to lead the standings with 10 points with Anand, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) and Saric close on his heels with nine points.

Nepomniachtchi, who suffered a defeat at the hands of local star Saric in round six on Thursday, settled for draws against Anish Giri and Jorden Van Foorest, both from the Netherlands.

Results: 8th round: Viswanathan Anand drew with Ivan Saric; Ian Nepomniachtchi drew with Jorden Van Foreest; Anton Korobov drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave; Shakriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan) drew with Anish Giri; Alexander Grischuk (Russia) drew with Jan-Kryzstof Duda.

7th round: Anand drew with Duda; Grischuk drew with Korobov; Saric drew with Mamedyarov; Giri drew with Nepomniachtchi; Van Foreest drew with Vachier-Lagrave.