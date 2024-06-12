Divya Deshmukh on Wednesday posted another win to further brighten her chances going into the final round of the World Junior girls’ chess championship. She has a half-a-point lead over Mariam Mkrtchyan of Armenia.
In an all-Indian battle on the top board in the 10th round at the Gift City Club, Divya defeated Sachi Jain, whose weak manoeuvres with her knights on successive moves proved costly in the Queen Gambit Declined game.
The top seed won in 26 moves to take her tally to nine points.
If Divya wins against Beloslava Krasteva of Bulgaria, she will emerge as the clear champion.
Mkrtchyan defeated Sri Lanka’s Oshini Gunawardhana to keep her hopes alive. The Armenian is on 8.5 points.
An Armenian, though, is in the sole lead position in the open section. The 15th seed Mamikon Gharibyan, who defeated the sixth-seeded Russian Rudik Makarian on the top board, has eight points and is followed half a point behind by four players, including Makarian.
Important results (10th round)
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: United States 96/6 (17); Hardik Pandya removes Anderson
- World Junior Chess Championship 2024: Gharibyan beats Makarian, Divya inches closer to final round
- T20 World Cup 2024: Standard of first-class cricket has dropped in the Caribbean, says former West Indies captain Denesh Ramdin
- Indian Sports Wrap, June 12: India men and women make winning start at Asian Team Squash Championships
- IND vs USA: India records its best PowerPlay bowling performance in T20 World Cup history
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE