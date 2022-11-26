Chess

India loses bronze medal play-off to Spain at World Team Chess Championship

PTI
Jerusalem 26 November, 2022 10:56 IST
FILE PHOTO: Vidit Santosh Gujrathi of India playing against Nikolas Theodorou of Greece (not in photo) during their third round of the 44th Chess Olympiad held at Mamallapuram near Chennai on July 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

India lost 1-3 to Spain in the tie-break after the two-round bronze medal play-off ended in a tie at the FIDE World Team Chess Championship here on Saturday. In both rounds, the teams played out 2-2 draws. But Jaime Santos Latasa and David Anton Guijarro defeated Vidit Gujrathi and Nihal Sarin respectively in the blitz tie-break to give Spain the advantage.

S L Narayanan drew with Alexei Shirov and Abhijeet Gupta held Miguel Santos Ruiz in the other games. This gave Spain victory by a 3-1 margin early on Saturday.

Also Read | World Team Chess Championship: India, Spain split points in bronze-medal match

In the first round, Gujrathi, playing with black, drew Santos Latasa while Sarin signed peace with Guijarro in the last game of that match. The two other games Narayanan vs Daniil Yuffa and Gupta against Santos Ruiz too ended in draws.

The pattern was repeated in the second round too as games on all the four boards involving the same players ended in draws.

Spain took the tie-break for a 4-2 victory and win its first-ever medal in a team competition.

Meanwhile, China beat Uzbekistan 4-0, winning the two rounds by a similar 2.5-1.5 scoreline.

