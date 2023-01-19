Statsman: Shivam Mavi becomes third Indian bowler to take four wickets on T20I debut

Mavi in elite club





3 The number of Indian bowlers to claim a four-wicket haul in their T20I debut. India’s debutant paceman, Shivam Mavi, became the latest to achieve this against Sri Lanka in the opening match at the Wankhede Stadium on 3 Jan 2023. For the record, five other bowlers have claimed a three-wicket haul on debut for India.

Three or more wickets by an Indian bowler on T20I debut

Wkts Runs Overs Econ Inns Bowler Opposition Venue Date Result 4 10 4 2.50 1 Barinder Sran Zimbabwe Harare 20-Jun-2016 Won 4 21 4 5.25 2 Pragyan Ojha Bangladesh Nottingham 6-Jun-2009 Won 4 22 4 5.50 2 Shivam Mavi Sri Lanka Mumbai WS 3-Jan-2023 Won 3 9 4 2.25 2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Pakistan Bengaluru 25-Dec-2012 Lost 3 17 4 4.25 2 Axar Patel Zimbabwe Harare 17-Jul-2015 Won 3 17 4 4.25 1 Navdeep Saini West Indies Lauderhill 3-Aug-2019 Won 3 23 3.3 6.57 2 Jasprit Bumrah Australia Adelaide 26-Jan-2016 Won 3 30 4 7.50 2 T. Natarajan Australia Canberra 4-Dec-2020 Won

Note: Saini is the only player in the above list to bowl a maiden





2 The number of occasions when the sixth wicket pair or below managed to put on a partnership of 60+ runs in India’s latest T20I series against Sri Lanka. These two partnerships in Mumbai and Pune now occupy the first and third positions among lower-order pairs for India in T20I cricket. And on both occasions, Axar Patel was involved in these stands.

Highest partnerships for the sixth wicket or lower for India in T20I cricket

Runs Wkt Batting Pair Against Venue Date Result Batting 91 6th Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel Sri Lanka Pune 5 Jan 2023 Lost 2nd 70 6th Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya England Ahmedabad 16 Mar 2021 Lost 1st 68* 6th Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel Sri Lanka Mumbai WS 3 Jan 2023 Won 1st 63* 6th M. S. Dhoni, Yusuf Pathan England Lord's 14 Jun 2009 Lost 2nd 63* 7th Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya New Zealand Hamilton 10 Feb 2019 Lost 2nd





5 The number of occasions India managed to sneak through a narrow win margin of four or fewer runs in T20I cricket, the recent one being the two-run win over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 3 Jan 2023. Both the one-run victories listed below have come in the World T20 tournament.

India’s narrowest victory margin by runs in T20Is

Margin of runs India's total Opponent (total) Venue Date 1 152/6 South Africa (151/10) Colombo RPS 2 Oct 2012 1 146/7 Bangladesh (145/9) Bengaluru 23 Mar 2016 2 162/5 Sri Lanka (160/10) Mumbai WS 3 Jan 2023 3 138/6 Zimbabwe (135/6) Harare 22 Jun 2016 4 225/7 Ireland (221/5) Dublin 28 Jun 2022





6 The number of Indian players to appear in a T20I match for the first time after the age of 31 years. Rahul Tripathi, in Pune, became the latest to join this list. It is no surprise that none of the below mentioned players had a long T20I career. Four of them appeared in only one T20I match of their career, while Stuart Binny managed to appear in three. Tripathi has so far played in two and could perhaps have the longest career in terms of matches among the Indian players who have been listed below.

Oldest to make T20I debut for India

Age Player Against Venue Date Result 38y-232d Rahul Dravid England Manchester 31 Aug 2011 Lost 33y-221d Sachin Tendulkar South Africa Johannesburg 1 Dec 2006 Won 31y-309d Rahul Tripathi Sri Lanka Pune 5 Jan 2023 Lost 31y-177d S. Aravind South Africa Dharamsala 2 Oct 2015 Lost 31y-44d Stuart Binny Zimbabwe Harare 17 Jul 2015 Won 31y-39d M. Kartik Australia Mumbai BS 20 Oct 2007 Won

Notes:

*It was the only T20I match of their career for Tendulkar, Dravid, Kartik and Aravind.

*Dravid made 31 in 21 balls with 3 sixes in his only match.

*The Johannesburg match was India’s inaugural T20I match.

20 The number of balls Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka required to reach his fifty against India in the second T20I in Pune on 5 January 2023. This is now the joint second-quickest fifty by a batter but the quickest by an opponent captain against India in T20Is. Shanaka’s effort is also now the quickest by a Sri Lankan batter in this format.

Quickest to reach an individual T20I fifty against India

Balls Batter Run (balls) For Venue Date Result Batting# Batting 19 Cameron Green 52 (21) Australia Hyderabad (I) 25-Sep-2022 Lost 1 1st 20 Johnson Charles 79 (33) West Indies Lauderhill 27-Aug-2016 Won 1 1st 20 Dasun Shanaka^ 56* (22) Sri Lanka Pune 5-Jan-2023 Won 6 1st 21 Kumar Sangakkara^+ 78 (37) Sri Lanka Nagpur 9-Dec-2009 Won 3 1st 21 Litton Das 60 (27) Bangladesh Adelaide 2-Nov-2022 Lost 2 2nd 22 Heinrich Klaasen+ 69 (30) South Africa Centurion 21-Feb-2018 Won 4 2nd 22 Kusal Perera 66 (37) Sri Lanka Colombo 6-Mar-2018 Won 3 2nd

^ as captain + as keeper





Quickest to reach an individual T20I fifty for Sri Lanka

Balls Batter Run (balls) Against Venue Date Result Batting# Batting 20 Dasun Shanaka^ 56* (22) India Pune 5-Jan-2023 Won 6 1st 21 Mahela Jayawardene^ 65 (27) Kenya Johannesburg 14 Sep 2007 Won 4 1st 21 Kumar Sangakkara^+ 78 (37) India Nagpur 9-Dec-2009 Won 3 1st 22 Kusal Perera 66 (37) India Colombo 6-Mar-2018 Won 3 2nd 23 Sanath Jayasuriya 51* (23) New Zealand Wellington WS 22-Dec-2006 Won 2 2nd 23 Tillkeratne Dilshan 57 (28) New Zealand Colombo RPS 2-Sep-2009 Lost 1 2nd

^ as captain + as keeper





14 The number of sixes hit by the Sri Lankan batters in the Pune T20I match on 5 Jan 2023. This is now the most hit by the side in a T20I match. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka became the ninth side to hit 14 or more sixes against India in a T20I match. As opponents, the West Indies holds the record of hitting the most sixes against India in a T20I match, when its batters hit 21 in Lauderhill on 27 Aug 2016, which enabled the side to win the game by one run.

Most sixes hit by Sri Lanka in a T20I match

6s Against Venue Date Result Batting The six hitters 14 India Pune 5-Jan-2023 Won 1st D. Shanaka 6, K. Mendis/C. Asalanka 4 11 Kenya Johannesburg 14-Sep-2007 Won 1st J. Mubarak 5, S. Jayasuriya 4, M. Jayawardene 2 10 England Delhi 26-Mar-2016 Lost 2nd A. Mathews 5, T. Perera 2, M. Siriwardana/ C. Kapugedara/D. Shanaka 1 10 India Indore 22-Dec-2017 Lost 2nd K. Perera 7, U. Tharanga 2, N. Dickwella 1 10 Bangladesh Colombo RPS 10-Mar-2018 Lost 1st K. Mendis 5, K. Perera 2, D. Gunathilaka/ U. Tharanga/J. Mendis 1





65 The number of runs scored by Axar Patel in the Pune T20I match while batting at No. 7. As of now, there have been 35 instances of 32 batters managing to make an individual fifty while batting at number seven or lower in T20Is. Axar Patel thus became the first Indian to achieve this in the T20I format.

Highest T20I scores by Indian batters while batting at No. 7 or lower

Runs Batter Bat# Against Venue Date Result 65 Axar Patel #7 Sri Lanka Pune 5-Jan-2023 Lost 44* Ravindra Jadeja #7 Australia Canberra 4-Dec-2020 Won 41* Dinesh Karthik #7 West Indies Tarouba 29-Jul-2022 Won 38 M. S. Dhoni #7 England Mumbai WS 22-Dec-2012 Lost





3 The number of occasions when two players batting at positions six or lower have made fifties in the same match. This has never occurred in the same innings; however, two opposition batters have managed to do this in T20I cricket.

Two fifties by batters at positions number six or lower in the same T20I match

Batter Runs Bat# For Venue Date Result Denesh Ramdin+ 55* #6 West Indies Wellington 15-Jan-2014 NZ won Luke Ronchi+ 51* #7 New Zealand



















Ryan Burl 57* #6 Zimbabwe Mirpur 13-Sep-2019 Ban won Afif Hossain 52 #8 Bangladesh



















Dasun Shanaka^ 56* #6 Sri Lanka Pune 5-Jan-2023 SL won Axar Patel 65 #7 India







^ as captain + as keeper





5 The number of batters who managed to register three or more centuries in their T20I career. Surya Kumar Yadav in Rajkot on 7 January 2023, became the latest to achieve this in the format. Interestingly, all his three centuries came in a period of fewer than six months. It has taken him only one year and 299 days to make his third three-figure score since making his T20I debut on 14 Mar 2021. Afghanistan-born Sabawoon Davizi, who plays T20Is for the Czech Republic, took two years and 264 days to register his three centuries. However, Davizi achieved his three centuries in just 21 innings, while Yadav took 43 innings and New Zealand’s Colin Munro needed 35 innings.

Batters with three or more T20I centuries

100s Batter For 1st 100 2nd 100 3rd 100 4th 100 4 Rohit Sharma India 106 (Oct 2015) 118 (Dec 2017) 100* (Jul 2018) 111* (Nov 2018) 3 Colin Munro New Zealand 101 (Jan 2017) 109* (Nov 2017) 104 (Jan 2018)

3 Glenn Maxwell Australia 145* (Sep 2016) 103* (Feb 2018) 113* (Feb 2019)

3 Sabawoon Davizi Czech Republic 101 (Oct 2019) 115* (May 2022) 111* (Jul 2022)

3 Suryakumar Yadav India 117 (Jul 2022) 111* (Nov 2022) 112* (Jan 2023)



Note: month in which the century was achieved is mentioned in parentheses.





All records are correct and updated until 14 January 2023