Statsman: Shivam Mavi becomes third Indian bowler to take four wickets on T20I debut

Mavi in elite club
3 The number of Indian bowlers to claim a four-wicket haul in their T20I debut. India’s debutant paceman, Shivam Mavi, became the latest to achieve this against Sri Lanka in the opening match at the Wankhede Stadium on 3 Jan 2023. For the record, five other bowlers have claimed a three-wicket haul on debut for India.
Three or more wickets by an Indian bowler on T20I debut
Wkts
Runs
Overs
Econ
Inns
Bowler
Opposition
Venue
Date
Result
4
10
4
2.50
1
Barinder Sran
Zimbabwe
Harare
20-Jun-2016
Won
4
21
4
5.25
2
Pragyan Ojha
Bangladesh
Nottingham
6-Jun-2009
Won
4
22
4
5.50
2
Shivam Mavi
Sri Lanka
Mumbai WS
3-Jan-2023
Won
3
9
4
2.25
2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Pakistan
Bengaluru
25-Dec-2012
Lost
3
17
4
4.25
2
Axar Patel
Zimbabwe
Harare
17-Jul-2015
Won
3
17
4
4.25
1
Navdeep Saini
West Indies
Lauderhill
3-Aug-2019
Won
3
23
3.3
6.57
2
Jasprit Bumrah
Australia
Adelaide
26-Jan-2016
Won
3
30
4
7.50
2
T. Natarajan
Australia
Canberra
4-Dec-2020
Won
Note: Saini is the only player in the above list to bowl a maiden
2 The number of occasions when the sixth wicket pair or below managed to put on a partnership of 60+ runs in India’s latest T20I series against Sri Lanka. These two partnerships in Mumbai and Pune now occupy the first and third positions among lower-order pairs for India in T20I cricket. And on both occasions, Axar Patel was involved in these stands.
Highest partnerships for the sixth wicket or lower for India in T20I cricket
Runs
Wkt
Batting Pair
Against
Venue
Date
Result
Batting
91
6th
Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel
Sri Lanka
Pune
5 Jan 2023
Lost
2nd
70
6th
Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya
England
Ahmedabad
16 Mar 2021
Lost
1st
68*
6th
Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel
Sri Lanka
Mumbai WS
3 Jan 2023
Won
1st
63*
6th
M. S. Dhoni, Yusuf Pathan
England
Lord’s
14 Jun 2009
Lost
2nd
63*
7th
Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya
New Zealand
Hamilton
10 Feb 2019
Lost
2nd
5 The number of occasions India managed to sneak through a narrow win margin of four or fewer runs in T20I cricket, the recent one being the two-run win over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 3 Jan 2023. Both the one-run victories listed below have come in the World T20 tournament.
ALSO READ - India beats Sri Lanka by 317 runs, registers largest margin of victory in ODIs
India’s narrowest victory margin by runs in T20Is
Margin of runs
India’s total
Opponent (total)
Venue
Date
1
152/6
South Africa (151/10)
Colombo RPS
2 Oct 2012
1
146/7
Bangladesh (145/9)
Bengaluru
23 Mar 2016
2
162/5
Sri Lanka (160/10)
Mumbai WS
3 Jan 2023
3
138/6
Zimbabwe (135/6)
Harare
22 Jun 2016
4
225/7
Ireland (221/5)
Dublin
28 Jun 2022
6 The number of Indian players to appear in a T20I match for the first time after the age of 31 years. Rahul Tripathi, in Pune, became the latest to join this list. It is no surprise that none of the below mentioned players had a long T20I career. Four of them appeared in only one T20I match of their career, while Stuart Binny managed to appear in three. Tripathi has so far played in two and could perhaps have the longest career in terms of matches among the Indian players who have been listed below.
Oldest to make T20I debut for India
Age
Player
Against
Venue
Date
Result
38y-232d
Rahul Dravid
England
Manchester
31 Aug 2011
Lost
33y-221d
Sachin Tendulkar
South Africa
Johannesburg
1 Dec 2006
Won
31y-309d
Rahul Tripathi
Sri Lanka
Pune
5 Jan 2023
Lost
31y-177d
S. Aravind
South Africa
Dharamsala
2 Oct 2015
Lost
31y-44d
Stuart Binny
Zimbabwe
Harare
17 Jul 2015
Won
31y-39d
M. Kartik
Australia
Mumbai BS
20 Oct 2007
Won
Notes:
*It was the only T20I match of their career for Tendulkar, Dravid, Kartik and Aravind.
*Dravid made 31 in 21 balls with 3 sixes in his only match.
*The Johannesburg match was India’s inaugural T20I match.
ALSO READ - Crickonomics: A delightful book for cricket fans that also answers questions beyond the sport
20 The number of balls Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka required to reach his fifty against India in the second T20I in Pune on 5 January 2023. This is now the joint second-quickest fifty by a batter but the quickest by an opponent captain against India in T20Is. Shanaka’s effort is also now the quickest by a Sri Lankan batter in this format.
Quickest to reach an individual T20I fifty against India
Balls
Batter
Run (balls)
For
Venue
Date
Result
Batting#
Batting
19
Cameron Green
52 (21)
Australia
Hyderabad (I)
25-Sep-2022
Lost
1
1st
20
Johnson Charles
79 (33)
West Indies
Lauderhill
27-Aug-2016
Won
1
1st
20
Dasun Shanaka^
56* (22)
Sri Lanka
Pune
5-Jan-2023
Won
6
1st
21
Kumar Sangakkara^+
78 (37)
Sri Lanka
Nagpur
9-Dec-2009
Won
3
1st
21
Litton Das
60 (27)
Bangladesh
Adelaide
2-Nov-2022
Lost
2
2nd
22
Heinrich Klaasen+
69 (30)
South Africa
Centurion
21-Feb-2018
Won
4
2nd
22
Kusal Perera
66 (37)
Sri Lanka
Colombo
6-Mar-2018
Won
3
2nd
^ as captain + as keeper
Quickest to reach an individual T20I fifty for Sri Lanka
Balls
Batter
Run (balls)
Against
Venue
Date
Result
Batting#
Batting
20
Dasun Shanaka^
56* (22)
India
Pune
5-Jan-2023
Won
6
1st
21
Mahela Jayawardene^
65 (27)
Kenya
Johannesburg
14 Sep 2007
Won
4
1st
21
Kumar Sangakkara^+
78 (37)
India
Nagpur
9-Dec-2009
Won
3
1st
22
Kusal Perera
66 (37)
India
Colombo
6-Mar-2018
Won
3
2nd
23
Sanath Jayasuriya
51* (23)
New Zealand
Wellington WS
22-Dec-2006
Won
2
2nd
23
Tillkeratne Dilshan
57 (28)
New Zealand
Colombo RPS
2-Sep-2009
Lost
1
2nd
^ as captain + as keeper
14 The number of sixes hit by the Sri Lankan batters in the Pune T20I match on 5 Jan 2023. This is now the most hit by the side in a T20I match. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka became the ninth side to hit 14 or more sixes against India in a T20I match. As opponents, the West Indies holds the record of hitting the most sixes against India in a T20I match, when its batters hit 21 in Lauderhill on 27 Aug 2016, which enabled the side to win the game by one run.
Most sixes hit by Sri Lanka in a T20I match
6s
Against
Venue
Date
Result
Batting
The six hitters
14
India
Pune
5-Jan-2023
Won
1st
D. Shanaka 6, K. Mendis/C. Asalanka 4
11
Kenya
Johannesburg
14-Sep-2007
Won
1st
J. Mubarak 5, S. Jayasuriya 4, M. Jayawardene 2
10
England
Delhi
26-Mar-2016
Lost
2nd
A. Mathews 5, T. Perera 2, M. Siriwardana/ C. Kapugedara/D. Shanaka 1
10
India
Indore
22-Dec-2017
Lost
2nd
K. Perera 7, U. Tharanga 2, N. Dickwella 1
10
Bangladesh
Colombo RPS
10-Mar-2018
Lost
1st
K. Mendis 5, K. Perera 2, D. Gunathilaka/ U. Tharanga/J. Mendis 1
65 The number of runs scored by Axar Patel in the Pune T20I match while batting at No. 7. As of now, there have been 35 instances of 32 batters managing to make an individual fifty while batting at number seven or lower in T20Is. Axar Patel thus became the first Indian to achieve this in the T20I format.
Highest T20I scores by Indian batters while batting at No. 7 or lower
Runs
Batter
Bat#
Against
Venue
Date
Result
65
Axar Patel
#7
Sri Lanka
Pune
5-Jan-2023
Lost
44*
Ravindra Jadeja
#7
Australia
Canberra
4-Dec-2020
Won
41*
Dinesh Karthik
#7
West Indies
Tarouba
29-Jul-2022
Won
38
M. S. Dhoni
#7
England
Mumbai WS
22-Dec-2012
Lost
3 The number of occasions when two players batting at positions six or lower have made fifties in the same match. This has never occurred in the same innings; however, two opposition batters have managed to do this in T20I cricket.
Two fifties by batters at positions number six or lower in the same T20I match
Batter
Runs
Bat#
For
Venue
Date
Result
Denesh Ramdin+
55*
#6
West Indies
Wellington
15-Jan-2014
NZ won
Luke Ronchi+
51*
#7
New Zealand
Ryan Burl
57*
#6
Zimbabwe
Mirpur
13-Sep-2019
Ban won
Afif Hossain
52
#8
Bangladesh
Dasun Shanaka^
56*
#6
Sri Lanka
Pune
5-Jan-2023
SL won
Axar Patel
65
#7
India
^ as captain + as keeper
5 The number of batters who managed to register three or more centuries in their T20I career. Surya Kumar Yadav in Rajkot on 7 January 2023, became the latest to achieve this in the format. Interestingly, all his three centuries came in a period of fewer than six months. It has taken him only one year and 299 days to make his third three-figure score since making his T20I debut on 14 Mar 2021. Afghanistan-born Sabawoon Davizi, who plays T20Is for the Czech Republic, took two years and 264 days to register his three centuries. However, Davizi achieved his three centuries in just 21 innings, while Yadav took 43 innings and New Zealand’s Colin Munro needed 35 innings.
Batters with three or more T20I centuries
100s
Batter
For
1st 100
2nd 100
3rd 100
4th 100
4
Rohit Sharma
India
106 (Oct 2015)
118 (Dec 2017)
100* (Jul 2018)
111* (Nov 2018)
3
Colin Munro
New Zealand
101 (Jan 2017)
109* (Nov 2017)
104 (Jan 2018)
3
Glenn Maxwell
Australia
145* (Sep 2016)
103* (Feb 2018)
113* (Feb 2019)
3
Sabawoon Davizi
Czech Republic
101 (Oct 2019)
115* (May 2022)
111* (Jul 2022)
3
Suryakumar Yadav
India
117 (Jul 2022)
111* (Nov 2022)
112* (Jan 2023)
Note: month in which the century was achieved is mentioned in parentheses.
All records are correct and updated until 14 January 2023