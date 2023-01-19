Columns

Statsman: Shivam Mavi becomes third Indian bowler to take four wickets on T20I debut

Shivam Mavi joined an elite group of cricketers — Barinder Sran and Pragyan Ojha — when he picked up four wickets on his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Mumbai.

Mohandas Menon
19 January, 2023 11:14 IST
A great start: Shivam Mavi (centre) celebrates during the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Mumbai. Mavi took four for 22 in his four overs.

A great start: Shivam Mavi (centre) celebrates during the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Mumbai. Mavi took four for 22 in his four overs. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Mavi in elite club


3 The number of Indian bowlers to claim a four-wicket haul in their T20I debut. India’s debutant paceman, Shivam Mavi, became the latest to achieve this against Sri Lanka in the opening match at the Wankhede Stadium on 3 Jan 2023. For the record, five other bowlers have claimed a three-wicket haul on debut for India.

Three or more wickets by an Indian bowler on T20I debut

Wkts

Runs

Overs

Econ

Inns

Bowler

Opposition

Venue

Date

Result

4

10

4

2.50

1

Barinder Sran

Zimbabwe

Harare

20-Jun-2016

Won

4

21

4

5.25

2

Pragyan Ojha

Bangladesh

Nottingham

6-Jun-2009

Won

4

22

4

5.50

2

Shivam Mavi

Sri Lanka

Mumbai WS

3-Jan-2023

Won

3

9

4

2.25

2

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Pakistan

Bengaluru

25-Dec-2012

Lost

3

17

4

4.25

2

Axar Patel

Zimbabwe

Harare

17-Jul-2015

Won

3

17

4

4.25

1

Navdeep Saini

West Indies

Lauderhill

3-Aug-2019

Won

3

23

3.3

6.57

2

Jasprit Bumrah

Australia

Adelaide

26-Jan-2016

Won

3

30

4

7.50

2

T. Natarajan

Australia

Canberra

4-Dec-2020

Won

Note: Saini is the only player in the above list to bowl a maiden


2 The number of occasions when the sixth wicket pair or below managed to put on a partnership of 60+ runs in India’s latest T20I series against Sri Lanka. These two partnerships in Mumbai and Pune now occupy the first and third positions among lower-order pairs for India in T20I cricket. And on both occasions, Axar Patel was involved in these stands.

Highest partnerships for the sixth wicket or lower for India in T20I cricket

Runs

Wkt

Batting Pair

Against

Venue

Date

Result

Batting

91

6th

Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel

Sri Lanka

Pune

5 Jan 2023

Lost

2nd

70

6th

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya

England

Ahmedabad

16 Mar 2021

Lost

1st

68*

6th

Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel

Sri Lanka

Mumbai WS

3 Jan 2023

Won

1st

63*

6th

M. S. Dhoni, Yusuf Pathan

England

Lord’s

14 Jun 2009

Lost

2nd

63*

7th

Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya

New Zealand

Hamilton

10 Feb 2019

Lost

2nd


5 The number of occasions India managed to sneak through a narrow win margin of four or fewer runs in T20I cricket, the recent one being the two-run win over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 3 Jan 2023. Both the one-run victories listed below have come in the World T20 tournament.

India’s narrowest victory margin by runs in T20Is

Margin of runs

India’s total

Opponent (total)

Venue

Date

1

152/6

South Africa (151/10)

Colombo RPS

2 Oct 2012

1

146/7

Bangladesh (145/9)

Bengaluru

23 Mar 2016

2

162/5

Sri Lanka (160/10)

Mumbai WS

3 Jan 2023

3

138/6

Zimbabwe (135/6)

Harare

22 Jun 2016

4

225/7

Ireland (221/5)

Dublin

28 Jun 2022


6 The number of Indian players to appear in a T20I match for the first time after the age of 31 years. Rahul Tripathi, in Pune, became the latest to join this list. It is no surprise that none of the below mentioned players had a long T20I career. Four of them appeared in only one T20I match of their career, while Stuart Binny managed to appear in three. Tripathi has so far played in two and could perhaps have the longest career in terms of matches among the Indian players who have been listed below.

Oldest to make T20I debut for India

Age

Player

Against

Venue

Date

Result

38y-232d

Rahul Dravid

England

Manchester

31 Aug 2011

Lost

33y-221d

Sachin Tendulkar

South Africa

Johannesburg

1 Dec 2006

Won

31y-309d

Rahul Tripathi

Sri Lanka

Pune

5 Jan 2023

Lost

31y-177d

S. Aravind

South Africa

Dharamsala

2 Oct 2015

Lost

31y-44d

Stuart Binny

Zimbabwe

Harare

17 Jul 2015

Won

31y-39d

M. Kartik

Australia

Mumbai BS

20 Oct 2007

Won

Notes:

*It was the only T20I match of their career for Tendulkar, Dravid, Kartik and Aravind.

*Dravid made 31 in 21 balls with 3 sixes in his only match.

*The Johannesburg match was India’s inaugural T20I match.

20 The number of balls Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka required to reach his fifty against India in the second T20I in Pune on 5 January 2023. This is now the joint second-quickest fifty by a batter but the quickest by an opponent captain against India in T20Is. Shanaka’s effort is also now the quickest by a Sri Lankan batter in this format.

Quickest to reach an individual T20I fifty against India

Balls

Batter

Run (balls)

For

Venue

Date

Result

Batting#

Batting

19

Cameron Green

52 (21)

Australia

Hyderabad (I)

25-Sep-2022

Lost

1

1st

20

Johnson Charles

79 (33)

West Indies

Lauderhill

27-Aug-2016

Won

1

1st

20

Dasun Shanaka^

56* (22)

Sri Lanka

Pune

5-Jan-2023

Won

6

1st

21

Kumar Sangakkara^+

78 (37)

Sri Lanka

Nagpur

9-Dec-2009

Won

3

1st

21

Litton Das

60 (27)

Bangladesh

Adelaide

2-Nov-2022

Lost

2

2nd

22

Heinrich Klaasen+

69 (30)

South Africa

Centurion

21-Feb-2018

Won

4

2nd

22

Kusal Perera

66 (37)

Sri Lanka

Colombo

6-Mar-2018

Won

3

2nd

^ as captain + as keeper


Quickest to reach an individual T20I fifty for Sri Lanka

Balls

Batter

Run (balls)

Against

Venue

Date

Result

Batting#

Batting

20

Dasun Shanaka^

56* (22)

India

Pune

5-Jan-2023

Won

6

1st

21

Mahela Jayawardene^

65 (27)

Kenya

Johannesburg

14 Sep 2007

Won

4

1st

21

Kumar Sangakkara^+

78 (37)

India

Nagpur

9-Dec-2009

Won

3

1st

22

Kusal Perera

66 (37)

India

Colombo

6-Mar-2018

Won

3

2nd

23

Sanath Jayasuriya

51* (23)

New Zealand

Wellington WS

22-Dec-2006

Won

2

2nd

23

Tillkeratne Dilshan

57 (28)

New Zealand

Colombo RPS

2-Sep-2009

Lost

1

2nd

^ as captain + as keeper


14 The number of sixes hit by the Sri Lankan batters in the Pune T20I match on 5 Jan 2023. This is now the most hit by the side in a T20I match. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka became the ninth side to hit 14 or more sixes against India in a T20I match. As opponents, the West Indies holds the record of hitting the most sixes against India in a T20I match, when its batters hit 21 in Lauderhill on 27 Aug 2016, which enabled the side to win the game by one run.

Most sixes hit by Sri Lanka in a T20I match

6s

Against

Venue

Date

Result

Batting

The six hitters

14

India

Pune

5-Jan-2023

Won

1st

D. Shanaka 6, K. Mendis/C. Asalanka 4

11

Kenya

Johannesburg

14-Sep-2007

Won

1st

J. Mubarak 5, S. Jayasuriya 4, M. Jayawardene 2

10

England

Delhi

26-Mar-2016

Lost

2nd

A. Mathews 5, T. Perera 2, M. Siriwardana/ C. Kapugedara/D. Shanaka 1

10

India

Indore

22-Dec-2017

Lost

2nd

K. Perera 7, U. Tharanga 2, N. Dickwella 1

10

Bangladesh

Colombo RPS

10-Mar-2018

Lost

1st

K. Mendis 5, K. Perera 2, D. Gunathilaka/ U. Tharanga/J. Mendis 1


65 The number of runs scored by Axar Patel in the Pune T20I match while batting at No. 7. As of now, there have been 35 instances of 32 batters managing to make an individual fifty while batting at number seven or lower in T20Is. Axar Patel thus became the first Indian to achieve this in the T20I format.

Highest T20I scores by Indian batters while batting at No. 7 or lower

Runs

Batter

Bat#

Against

Venue

Date

Result

65

Axar Patel

#7

Sri Lanka

Pune

5-Jan-2023

Lost

44*

Ravindra Jadeja

#7

Australia

Canberra

4-Dec-2020

Won

41*

Dinesh Karthik

#7

West Indies

Tarouba

29-Jul-2022

Won

38

M. S. Dhoni

#7

England

Mumbai WS

22-Dec-2012

Lost


3 The number of occasions when two players batting at positions six or lower have made fifties in the same match. This has never occurred in the same innings; however, two opposition batters have managed to do this in T20I cricket.

Two fifties by batters at positions number six or lower in the same T20I match

Batter

Runs

Bat#

For

Venue

Date

Result

Denesh Ramdin+

55*

#6

West Indies

Wellington

15-Jan-2014

NZ won

Luke Ronchi+

51*

#7

New Zealand











Ryan Burl

57*

#6

Zimbabwe

Mirpur

13-Sep-2019

Ban won

Afif Hossain

52

#8

Bangladesh











Dasun Shanaka^

56*

#6

Sri Lanka

Pune

5-Jan-2023

SL won

Axar Patel

65

#7

India




^ as captain + as keeper


5 The number of batters who managed to register three or more centuries in their T20I career. Surya Kumar Yadav in Rajkot on 7 January 2023, became the latest to achieve this in the format. Interestingly, all his three centuries came in a period of fewer than six months. It has taken him only one year and 299 days to make his third three-figure score since making his T20I debut on 14 Mar 2021. Afghanistan-born Sabawoon Davizi, who plays T20Is for the Czech Republic, took two years and 264 days to register his three centuries. However, Davizi achieved his three centuries in just 21 innings, while Yadav took 43 innings and New Zealand’s Colin Munro needed 35 innings.

Batters with three or more T20I centuries

100s

Batter

For

1st 100

2nd 100

3rd 100

4th 100

4

Rohit Sharma

India

106 (Oct 2015)

118 (Dec 2017)

100* (Jul 2018)

111* (Nov 2018)

3

Colin Munro

New Zealand

101 (Jan 2017)

109* (Nov 2017)

104 (Jan 2018)


3

Glenn Maxwell

Australia

145* (Sep 2016)

103* (Feb 2018)

113* (Feb 2019)


3

Sabawoon Davizi

Czech Republic

101 (Oct 2019)

115* (May 2022)

111* (Jul 2022)


3

Suryakumar Yadav

India

117 (Jul 2022)

111* (Nov 2022)

112* (Jan 2023)


Note: month in which the century was achieved is mentioned in parentheses.


All records are correct and updated until 14 January 2023

