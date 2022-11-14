Columns

Statsman: Virat Kohli first to 4,000 runs in T20Is, Sikandar Raza in elite company

Virat Kohli became the first batter to score more than 300 runs against a particular opponent (Pakistan) in T20 World Cups. Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza became the second player — after Shane Watson — to score 200+ runs and taking 10+ wickets in a single edition of the competition.

Mohandas Menon
14 November, 2022 19:12 IST
14 November, 2022 19:12 IST
Virat Kohli is also the highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup competition with 1,141 runs.

Virat Kohli is also the highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup competition with 1,141 runs. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Virat Kohli became the first batter to score more than 300 runs against a particular opponent (Pakistan) in T20 World Cups. Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza became the second player — after Shane Watson — to score 200+ runs and taking 10+ wickets in a single edition of the competition.

2 The number of players who have the all-round distinction of scoring 200+ runs and also claiming 10+ wickets in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. Zimbabwean Sikandar Raza became the latest player to achieve this in the 2022 edition. He emulated Australian Shane Watson, who, in the 2012 edition in Sri Lanka, accumulated 249 runs and also claimed 11 wickets.

Players with the best all-round performances in a single edition of the T20 World Cup

200+ runs and 10 wickets

PlayerForYearMtsRunsAve.WktsAve.
Shane WatsonAus2012624949.81116
Sikandar RazaZim2022821927.381015.6

150 runs and 8 wickets

PlayerForYearMtsRunsAve.WktsAve.
Dwayne BravoWI2009615438.51018.4
Shahid AfridiPak2009717635.21113.55
Shakib Al HasanBan2014718637.2817.88

308 The total number of runs scored by Virat Kohli against Pakistan in T20 World Cup. He thus became the first batter to aggregate over 300 runs against a particular opponent in this competition. The previous record was held by West Indian Chris Gayle with 289 runs against Australia. For the record, after Kohli, Bangladeshi Shakib Al Hasan has made the most runs — 220 — against Pakistan in T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ - T20 World Cup: Miracle man Stokes brings trophy home for England

Most runs made by a batter against a particular opponent in T20 World Cup

RunsBatterForOpponentMtsInnsAve.50sFromTo
308Virat KohliIndiaPakistan55308420122022
289Chris GayleWest IndiesAustralia6657.8420092021
238Tillakaratne DilshanSri LankaWest Indies7747.6220092016
226Mahela JayawardeneSri LankaNew Zealand5575.33120072014
226David WarnerAustraliaWest Indies6645.2220092021

Note: Both Gayle and Kohli are the only batters to register four scores of fifty-plus against a T20WC opponent.

1 The number of batters to reach the landmark of 4000 runs in T20I cricket. Virat Kohli, when on 42, during his half-century knock in the second semifinal against England in Adelaide on 10 November 2022, became the first batter to reach 4000 runs in T20Is. Kohli was also the first to reach the 3000-run landmark in T20I cricket when he achieved this in March 2021. Incidentally, Kohli is also the highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup competition with 1141 runs.

First batter to reach the following landmarks in T20I cricket

LandmarkBatterForOppVenueAchieved onScoreRunsAve100/50
500Brendon McCullumNZIndChristchurch25-Feb-0956*51330.180/3
1000Brendon McCullumNZZimProvidence4-May-1022*100936.041/6
1500Brendon McCullumNZBanPallekele21-Sep-12123156638.22/9
2000Brendon McCullumNZNethChittagong29-Mar-1465204436.52/13
2500Rohit SharmaIndBanRajkot7-Nov-1985253732.534/18
3000Virat KohliIndEngAhmedabad14-Mar-2173*300150.860/26
3500Rohit SharmaIndHKDubai31-Aug-22213520324/27
4000Virat KohliIndEngAdelaide10-Nov-2250400852.741/37

Note: The final tally of runs at the end of the match is mentioned in the table’s last three columns.

63 Hardik Pandya’s score against England in Adelaide on 10 Nov 2022. This is now the highest score by an Indian batter while coming in at position #5 or lower in a T20 World Cup match.

Runsbat#BatterOppvenueDateResult
635Hardik PandyaEngAdelaide10-Nov-22Lost
585Yuvraj SinghEngDurban19-Sep-07Won
50*5Rohit SharmaSADurban20-Sep-07Won
45*6MS DhoniSADurban20-Sep-07Won
456Suresh RainaSAColombo RPS2-Oct-12Won
406Hardik PandyaPakMelbourne23-Oct-22Won

3 The number of occasions when an Indian batter was dismissed ’hit wicket’ in a T20 international match and also the number of times a batter has been dismissed in this manner in a T20 World Cup match.

Indians dismissed ‘hit wicket’ in a T20I match

BatterRuns (balls)Bat#OppBowlerVenueDateResult
K. L. Rahul18 (17)3SLJeewan MendisColombo RPS12-Mar-18Won
Harshal Patel18 (11)8NZLockie FergusonKolkata21-Nov-21Won
Hardik Pandya63 (33)5EngChris JordanAdelaide10-Nov-22Lost

Dismissed ‘hit wicket’ in a T20 World Cup match

BatterForRuns (balls)Bat#OppBowlerVenueDateResult
David ObuyaKenya0 (1)2NZMark GillespieDurban12-Sep-07Lost
Nasum AhmedBangladesh0 (1)10SAAnrich NortjeAbu Dhabi2-Nov-21Lost
Hardik PandyaIndia63 (33)5EngChris JordanAdelaide10-Nov-22Lost

170 The unbeaten stand between England’s Jos Buttler and Alex Hales in the semifinal against India in Adelaide on 10 Nov 2022, is now the highest partnership for any wicket in T20 World Cup history. India now holds the dubious record of becoming the first bowling side to concede partnerships of 150+ in this competition on two occasions.

The highest partnership for any wicket in T20 World Cup history

StandWktPairForAgainstVenueDate
170*1stJos Buttler/Alex HalesEngIndAdelaide10-Nov-22
1682ndQuinton de Kock/Rilee RossouwSABanSydney27-Oct-22
1662ndMahela Jayawardene/Kumar SangakkaraSLWIBridgetown7-May-10
152*1stMohd Rizwan/Babar AzamPakIndDubai24-Oct-21
1523rdAlex Hales/Eoin MorganEngSLChittagong27-Mar-14

Note: all the above instances resulted in victories for the batting side.

2 The number of occasions India wasn’t able to claim a single opponent wicket while defending a target of 150-plus. India now has this unenviable record of being the first side in T20I cricket to do it twice and on both occasions, it has come in the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Pakistani openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam now have the unique distinction of being involved on two occasions in successful run chases of 150+ in T20I cricket without being dismissed.

Highest successful run chase of 150 or more without any loss of wickets in a T20I match

Team1TotalWinnerTotalOversOpening PairVenueDateWon by
Eng199/5Pak203/019.3Mohd Rizwan 88*, Babar Azam 110*Karachi22-Sep-223 balls to spare
Pak168/7NZ171/017.4Martin Guptill 87*, Kane Williamson 72*Hamilton17-Jan-1614 balls to spare
Ind168/6Eng170/016Jos Buttler 80*, Alex Hales 86*Adelaide10-Nov-2224 balls to spare
Ind151/7Pak152/017.5Mohd Rizwan 79*, Babar Azam 68*Dubai24-Oct-2113 balls to spare

2 The number of English players to win the Player of the tournament in the T20 World Cups. Sam Curran emulated Kevin Pietersen, who had won this title in the 2010 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean. Curran became the first player to win both the player of the final and also the player of the tournament awards in the same edition of the T20 World Cup. For the record, Pakistani Shahid Afridi who won the player of the tournament in 2007, received the player of the final award in 2009. Virat Kohli is the only one to win the player of the tournament on two occasions in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Player of the tournament in each of the T20 World Cups

YearVenuePlayer of the tournamentTournament performanceTeam's performanceTournament Winner
2007South AfricaShahid Afridi (Pak)91 runs & 12 wicketsRunner-upIndia
2009EnglandTillakaratne Dilshan (SL)317 runsRunner-upPakistan
2010West IndiesKevin Pietersen (Eng)248 runsWon titleEngland
2012Sri LankaShane Watson (Aus)249 runs & 11 wicketsSemi-finalistWest Indies
2014BangladeshVirat Kohli (Ind)319 runsRunner-upSri Lanka
2016IndiaVirat Kohli (Ind)273 runsSemi-finalistWest Indies
2021UAEDavid Warner (Aus)289 runsWon titleAustralia
2022AustraliaSam Curran (Eng)13 wicketsWon titleEngland

All records are correct and updated until 13 November 2022

Read more stories on Columns.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us