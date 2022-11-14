Statsman: Virat Kohli first to 4,000 runs in T20Is, Sikandar Raza in elite company

2 The number of players who have the all-round distinction of scoring 200+ runs and also claiming 10+ wickets in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. Zimbabwean Sikandar Raza became the latest player to achieve this in the 2022 edition. He emulated Australian Shane Watson, who, in the 2012 edition in Sri Lanka, accumulated 249 runs and also claimed 11 wickets.

Players with the best all-round performances in a single edition of the T20 World Cup

200+ runs and 10 wickets

Player For Year Mts Runs Ave. Wkts Ave. Shane Watson Aus 2012 6 249 49.8 11 16 Sikandar Raza Zim 2022 8 219 27.38 10 15.6

150 runs and 8 wickets

Player For Year Mts Runs Ave. Wkts Ave. Dwayne Bravo WI 2009 6 154 38.5 10 18.4 Shahid Afridi Pak 2009 7 176 35.2 11 13.55 Shakib Al Hasan Ban 2014 7 186 37.2 8 17.88

308 The total number of runs scored by Virat Kohli against Pakistan in T20 World Cup. He thus became the first batter to aggregate over 300 runs against a particular opponent in this competition. The previous record was held by West Indian Chris Gayle with 289 runs against Australia. For the record, after Kohli, Bangladeshi Shakib Al Hasan has made the most runs — 220 — against Pakistan in T20 World Cup.

Most runs made by a batter against a particular opponent in T20 World Cup

Runs Batter For Opponent Mts Inns Ave. 50s From To 308 Virat Kohli India Pakistan 5 5 308 4 2012 2022 289 Chris Gayle West Indies Australia 6 6 57.8 4 2009 2021 238 Tillakaratne Dilshan Sri Lanka West Indies 7 7 47.6 2 2009 2016 226 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka New Zealand 5 5 75.33 1 2007 2014 226 David Warner Australia West Indies 6 6 45.2 2 2009 2021

Note: Both Gayle and Kohli are the only batters to register four scores of fifty-plus against a T20WC opponent.

1 The number of batters to reach the landmark of 4000 runs in T20I cricket. Virat Kohli, when on 42, during his half-century knock in the second semifinal against England in Adelaide on 10 November 2022, became the first batter to reach 4000 runs in T20Is. Kohli was also the first to reach the 3000-run landmark in T20I cricket when he achieved this in March 2021. Incidentally, Kohli is also the highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup competition with 1141 runs.

First batter to reach the following landmarks in T20I cricket

Landmark Batter For Opp Venue Achieved on Score Runs Ave 100/50 500 Brendon McCullum NZ Ind Christchurch 25-Feb-09 56* 513 30.18 0/3 1000 Brendon McCullum NZ Zim Providence 4-May-10 22* 1009 36.04 1/6 1500 Brendon McCullum NZ Ban Pallekele 21-Sep-12 123 1566 38.2 2/9 2000 Brendon McCullum NZ Neth Chittagong 29-Mar-14 65 2044 36.5 2/13 2500 Rohit Sharma Ind Ban Rajkot 7-Nov-19 85 2537 32.53 4/18 3000 Virat Kohli Ind Eng Ahmedabad 14-Mar-21 73* 3001 50.86 0/26 3500 Rohit Sharma Ind HK Dubai 31-Aug-22 21 3520 32 4/27 4000 Virat Kohli Ind Eng Adelaide 10-Nov-22 50 4008 52.74 1/37

Note: The final tally of runs at the end of the match is mentioned in the table’s last three columns.

63 Hardik Pandya’s score against England in Adelaide on 10 Nov 2022. This is now the highest score by an Indian batter while coming in at position #5 or lower in a T20 World Cup match.

Runs bat# Batter Opp venue Date Result 63 5 Hardik Pandya Eng Adelaide 10-Nov-22 Lost 58 5 Yuvraj Singh Eng Durban 19-Sep-07 Won 50* 5 Rohit Sharma SA Durban 20-Sep-07 Won 45* 6 MS Dhoni SA Durban 20-Sep-07 Won 45 6 Suresh Raina SA Colombo RPS 2-Oct-12 Won 40 6 Hardik Pandya Pak Melbourne 23-Oct-22 Won

3 The number of occasions when an Indian batter was dismissed ’hit wicket’ in a T20 international match and also the number of times a batter has been dismissed in this manner in a T20 World Cup match.

Indians dismissed ‘hit wicket’ in a T20I match

Batter Runs (balls) Bat# Opp Bowler Venue Date Result K. L. Rahul 18 (17) 3 SL Jeewan Mendis Colombo RPS 12-Mar-18 Won Harshal Patel 18 (11) 8 NZ Lockie Ferguson Kolkata 21-Nov-21 Won Hardik Pandya 63 (33) 5 Eng Chris Jordan Adelaide 10-Nov-22 Lost

Dismissed ‘hit wicket’ in a T20 World Cup match

Batter For Runs (balls) Bat# Opp Bowler Venue Date Result David Obuya Kenya 0 (1) 2 NZ Mark Gillespie Durban 12-Sep-07 Lost Nasum Ahmed Bangladesh 0 (1) 10 SA Anrich Nortje Abu Dhabi 2-Nov-21 Lost Hardik Pandya India 63 (33) 5 Eng Chris Jordan Adelaide 10-Nov-22 Lost

170 The unbeaten stand between England’s Jos Buttler and Alex Hales in the semifinal against India in Adelaide on 10 Nov 2022, is now the highest partnership for any wicket in T20 World Cup history. India now holds the dubious record of becoming the first bowling side to concede partnerships of 150+ in this competition on two occasions.

The highest partnership for any wicket in T20 World Cup history

Stand Wkt Pair For Against Venue Date 170* 1st Jos Buttler/Alex Hales Eng Ind Adelaide 10-Nov-22 168 2nd Quinton de Kock/Rilee Rossouw SA Ban Sydney 27-Oct-22 166 2nd Mahela Jayawardene/Kumar Sangakkara SL WI Bridgetown 7-May-10 152* 1st Mohd Rizwan/Babar Azam Pak Ind Dubai 24-Oct-21 152 3rd Alex Hales/Eoin Morgan Eng SL Chittagong 27-Mar-14

Note: all the above instances resulted in victories for the batting side.

2 The number of occasions India wasn’t able to claim a single opponent wicket while defending a target of 150-plus. India now has this unenviable record of being the first side in T20I cricket to do it twice and on both occasions, it has come in the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Pakistani openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam now have the unique distinction of being involved on two occasions in successful run chases of 150+ in T20I cricket without being dismissed.

Highest successful run chase of 150 or more without any loss of wickets in a T20I match

Team1 Total Winner Total Overs Opening Pair Venue Date Won by Eng 199/5 Pak 203/0 19.3 Mohd Rizwan 88*, Babar Azam 110* Karachi 22-Sep-22 3 balls to spare Pak 168/7 NZ 171/0 17.4 Martin Guptill 87*, Kane Williamson 72* Hamilton 17-Jan-16 14 balls to spare Ind 168/6 Eng 170/0 16 Jos Buttler 80*, Alex Hales 86* Adelaide 10-Nov-22 24 balls to spare Ind 151/7 Pak 152/0 17.5 Mohd Rizwan 79*, Babar Azam 68* Dubai 24-Oct-21 13 balls to spare

2 The number of English players to win the Player of the tournament in the T20 World Cups. Sam Curran emulated Kevin Pietersen, who had won this title in the 2010 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean. Curran became the first player to win both the player of the final and also the player of the tournament awards in the same edition of the T20 World Cup. For the record, Pakistani Shahid Afridi who won the player of the tournament in 2007, received the player of the final award in 2009. Virat Kohli is the only one to win the player of the tournament on two occasions in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Player of the tournament in each of the T20 World Cups

Year Venue Player of the tournament Tournament performance Team's performance Tournament Winner 2007 South Africa Shahid Afridi (Pak) 91 runs & 12 wickets Runner-up India 2009 England Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL) 317 runs Runner-up Pakistan 2010 West Indies Kevin Pietersen (Eng) 248 runs Won title England 2012 Sri Lanka Shane Watson (Aus) 249 runs & 11 wickets Semi-finalist West Indies 2014 Bangladesh Virat Kohli (Ind) 319 runs Runner-up Sri Lanka 2016 India Virat Kohli (Ind) 273 runs Semi-finalist West Indies 2021 UAE David Warner (Aus) 289 runs Won title Australia 2022 Australia Sam Curran (Eng) 13 wickets Won title England

All records are correct and updated until 13 November 2022