Boxing has featured in every edition of the Commonwealth Games, ever since the inaugural event in 1930. However, women’s boxing made its CWG debut in 2014 in Glasgow.

Scoring system and rules

A boxing bout consists of three rounds of three minutes each, with a one-minute break between the rounds. Five judges score each round, with the winner of every round being awarded 10 points in what is called a 10 points must system.

If all five judges agree that a boxer has won two or more rounds, he/she is declared winner by unanimous decision (5-0). In case there is a difference of opinion, the winner is determined by majority consensus or split decision (4-1 or 3-2).

When is victory not determined by points?

In case a boxer knocks his/her opponent down on the floor with legal punches, resulting in the latter being unable to get up within 10 counts, he/she is declared winner by KO ( knockout). If a boxer is unable to continue the bout due to injury sustained during the fight, his/her opponent is declared winner by TKO ( technical knockout). A boxer can also be declared winner if his/her opponent is disqualified, which occurs when a competitor receives three warnings for breaching the rules of fair play, which include hitting below the belt or behind the head, or with head or shoulder.

Schedule, venue and timings

The competition will run from July 29 to August 7 across 16 weight categories at the NEC Hall 4. The men’s event will get underway on July 29 with the Round of 32 Light Welterweight bout. On the same day, the women’s competition will kickstart with a Round of 16 Middleweight category fight.

Categories

Men Women Flyweight (51kg) Minimumweight (48 kg) Bantamweight (54 kg) Light Flyweight (50 kg) Featherweight (57 kg) Featherweight (57 kg) Light Welterweight (63.5 kg) Lightweight (60 kg) Welterweight (67 kg) Light Middleweight (70 kg) Light Middleweight (71 kg) Middleweight (75 kg) Middleweight (75 kg) Light Heavyweight (80 kg) Heavyweight (92 kg) Super Heavyweight (+92 kg)

Indian boxers in action

India has sent a 12-member boxing team to the Commonwealth Games, which includes four women and eight men and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, who will be in action in the Light Middleweight category.

Men Women Amit Panghal (52 kg) Nitu Ghangas (48 kg) Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) Nikhat Zareen (50 kg) Shiva Thapa (63.5 kg) Jaismine Lamboria (60 kg) Rohit Tokas (67 kg) Lovlina Borgohain (70 kg) Sumit Kundu (75 kg) Ashish Kumar (80 kg) Sangeet (91 kg) Sagar Ahlawat (+92 kg)

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the Indian boxing contingent won nine medals, including three gold (Gaurav Solanki, Vikas Krishan, Mary Kom) three silver (Amit Panghal, Manish Kaushik, Satish Kumar) and three bronze (Mohammad Hussamuddin, Manoj Kumar, Naman Tanwar).

India has an overall medal haul of 37 in boxing at the Commonwealth Games, which includes eight gold medals, 12 silver and 17 bronze.