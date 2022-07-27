Gymnastics at Commonwealth Games 2022: Schedule, Indian squad, format, timings, venue

Artistic gymnastics-

Artistic gymnastics made its debut at a Commonwealth Games in 1990. Since then Since then, the gymnasts from Canada have won the most medals, with an enormous 143 to their credit.

Rhythmic gymnastics-

Rhythmic gymnastics has been included in every edition of the CWG since its debut in 1994, expect the 2002 Games.

Scoring for gymnastics-

There two different scores for gymnastics- one based on the difficulty of the routine and other on the execution. Gymnasts start with an execution score of 10, out of which points are removed for faults, stepping out, bent legs, arms or falls. The difficulty of their routine is the calculated and the two scores are added together.

Artistic Gymnastics- Venue, events, format

Somersaults, splits, twists, twirls, balance, grip, grit, and a perfect landing encapsulate artistic gymnastics, which will be held at Arena Birmingham from July 29 to August 2.

While some events are designed for men like the pommel horse, parallel bars, rings and horizontal bar; uneven bars and balance beam are women-only events.

Both men and women have the opportunity to showcase their skills in the floor exercise and vaults. With individual, all-around and team events, this fan-favourite sport will witness athletes display strength, rhythm, grace and style to wow the judging panel and the audience.

Timings in IST-

July 29- (13:30 - 19:00)

Men’s Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2

The all-around and apparatus finals will take place on July 31, August 1 and 2 subject to qualification.

Men’s artistic gymnastics schedule | Photo Credit: Birmingham 2022

Timings in IST-

July 30- (21:00 - 2:30)

Women’s Team Final & Individual Qualification - Subdivision 3

The all-around and apparatus finals will take place on July 31, August 1 and 2 subject to qualification.

Women’s artistic gymnastics schedule | Photo Credit: Birmingham 2022

Indian squad for artistic gymnastics Men’s- Satyajit Mondal, Yogeshwar Singh, Saif Tamboli Women’s- Pranati Nayak, Ruthuja Nataraj, Protishta Samata

Rhythmic Gymnastics- Venue, events, format

Apparatus flying around following the rhythm of athletes with free-flowing motion as they hop, skip, twirl and split to showcase their routine across the Arena Birmingham, which will host rhythmic gymnastics on August 4,5,6. With individual, all-around and team events, the sport will pan across the four apparatus- ball, clubs, hoop & ribbon.

India squad: Bavleen Kaur is the only Indian taking part in rhythmic gymnastics

Timings in IST-

(16:30 -20:00)

Individual Qualification - Subdivision 1

The all-around and apparatus finals will take place on August 5 and 6 subject to qualification.