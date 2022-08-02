India’s number 1 men’s squash player Saurav Ghosal has made it to the semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

For those of you who are still figuring out the sport, here is our attempt to simplify it for you.

SERVICE

A player must serve from inside the service box or with one foot outside it. The ball must hit above the service line on the front wall and bounce beyond the service box of the opponent. (Refer image below)

POINTS

Hitting the ball on the tin is considered out. Hitting the ball on or outside the sidewall line or the front wall line (the red line right on top) is also considered out.

The match is played in the best-of-five format, and the player winning three games wins the match. Every game has 11 points. If both players are level at 10 points, the player winning the next two points wins - the game will end at 12-10.

LET: If your swing is impeded by your opponent, a let is called and the point is played again.

STROKE: If your swing is prevented by your opponent, a stroke is called and you get the point.

DOUBLES:

The doubles court is an extended court, the matches are played on courts with adjustable side walls. The dimensions are 45′ by 25′, so that all four players have enough space to play.

The rules remain the same: If a player from team A hits the ball, then the player from Team B has to return it. Usually, teams pick sides, i.e backhand and forehand. Sometimes teams do choose to play front court and back court as well - in front of the short line and behind the short line (refer to the image given above)