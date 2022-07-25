The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will commence on 28 July, and India will be fielding a 206-member contingent. The athletes will be competing in events across 15 sports.

Here is the sport-wise break up of the Indian contingent that will take part in the quadrennial event.

Athletics

India has named a 34-member squad for the Commonwealth Games. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be spearheading the team after his silver at the World Championships. After much controversy, Tejaswin Shanker has finally been cleared to take part in the quadrennial event. Here is the full athletics squad:

1. Avinash Sable - men’s 3000m steeplechase

2. Nitender Rawat - men’s marathon

3. M Sreeshankar - men’s long Jump

4. Muhammed Anees Yahiya - men’s long Jump

5. Abdulla Aboobacker - men’s triple jump

6. Praveen Chithravel - men’s triple jump

7. Eldhose Paul - men’s triple jump

8. Neeraj Chopra - men’s javelin throw

9. DP Manu - men’s javelin throw

10. Rohit Yadav - men’s javelin throw

11. Sandeep Kumar - men’s 10km race walk

12. Amit Khatri - men’s 10km race walk

13. Tejaswin Shankar - men’s high jump

14. Amoj Jacob - men’s 4x400m relay

15. Noah Nirmal Tom - men’s 4x400m relay

16. Muhammed Ajmal - men’s 4x400m relay

17. Naganathan Pandi - men’s 4x400m relay

18. Rajesh Ramesh - men’s 4x400m relay

19. Jyothi Yarraji - women’s 100m hurdles

20. Ancy Sojan - women’s long jump

21. Manpreet Kaur - women’s shot put

22. Navjeet Kaur Dhilllon - women’s discus throw

23. Seema Punia - women’s discus throw

24. Annu Rani - women’s javelin throw

25. Shilpa Rani - women’s javelin throw

26. Manju Bala Singh - women’s hammer throw

27. Sarita Romit Singh - women’s hammer throw

28. Bhawna Jat - women’s 10km race walk

29. Priyanka Goswami - women’s 10km race walk

30. Hima Das - women’s 4x100m relay

31. Dutee Chand - women’s 4x100m relay

32. Srabani Nanda - women’s 4x100m relay

33. MV Jilna - women’s 4x100m relay

34. NS Simi - women’s 4x100m relay

Badminton

India will look towards Badminton for medals. Double Olympics medallist P.V.Sindhu will hope to improve on her silver from the 2018 Commonwealth Games, while the male shuttlers will want to carry forward the momentum from the Thomas Cup win. Following is the full badminton lineup:

1. PV Sindhu - women’s singles, mixed team

2. Aakarshi Kashyap - women’s singles, mixed team

3. Treesa Jolly - women’s doubles, mixed team

4. Gayatri Gopichand - women’s doubles, mixed team

5. Ashwini Ponappa - mixed doubles, mixed team

6. Lakshya Sen - men’s singles, mixed team

7. Kidambi Srikanth - men’s singles, mixed team

8. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - men’s doubles, mixed team

9. Chirag Shetty - men’s doubles, mixed team

10. B Sumeeth Reddy - mixed doubles

Boxing

The boxing squad has some familiar names likes Amit Panghal and five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa. In the women’s events, Olympics medallist Lovlina Borgohain and world champion Nikhat Zareen are the medal candidates.

1. Amit Panghal - men’s 51kg

2. Mohammad Hussamuddin - men’s 57kg

3. Shiva Thapa - men’s 63.5kg

4. Rohit Tokas - men’s 67kg

5. Sumit Kundu - men’s 75kg

6. Ashish Kumar Chaudhary - men’s 80kg

7. Sanjeet Kumar - men’s 92kg

8. Sagar - men’s 92+kg

9. Nitu Ganghas - women’s 48kg

10. Nikhat Zareen - women’s 50kg

11. Jaismine Lamboria - women’s 60kg

12. Lovlina Borgohain - women’s 70kg

Cricket

Cricket makes an entry to the quadrennial event for the first time since 1998. 10 nations will play in a T20 tournament, reperesented by the women’s teams. India named a strong 16-member squad which will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur and will be facing the likes of Australia and Pakistan in their group matches.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Taniyaa Bhatia (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana

Standby players: Richa Ghosh, Simran Bahadur, Poonam Yadav

Cycling

1. Y Rojit Singh - men’s team sprint

2. L Ronaldo Singh - men’s sprint, men’s team sprint, men’s 1000m time trail, men’s keirin

3. E David Bechkam - men’s team sprint, men’s 1000m time trail

4. Esow Alben - men’s sprint, men’s team sprint, men’s keirin

5. Vishvajeet Singh - men’s 4000m team pursuit, men’s 4000m individual pursuit, men’s 15km scratch race

6. Naman Kapil - men’s 4000m team pursuit

7. Venkappa Shivappa Kengalugutti - men’s 4000m team pursuit, men’s 40km point race

8. Dinesh Kumar - men’s 4000m team pursuit, men’s 4000m individual pursuit

9. Annantha Naryanan - men’s 4000m team pursuit

10. Triyasha Paul - women’s sprint, women’s team sprint, women’s keirin, 500m time trail

11. Meenakshi - women’s 10km scratch race, women’s 3000m individual pursuit

12. Shushikala Agashe - women’s team sprint

13. Mayuri Dhanraj Lute - women’s sprint, women’s team sprint, women’s keirin, 500m time trail

Gymnastics

1. Satyajit Mondal - men’s events (artistic)

2. Yogeshwar Singh - men’s events (artistic)

3. Saif Tamboli - men’s events (artistic)

4. Pranati Nayak - women’s events (artisitic)

5. Ruthuja Nataraj - women’s events (artistic)

6. Protishta Samata - women’s events (artistic)

7. Bavleen Kaur - women’s events (rhythmic)

Hockey

Both the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams will be look to build on their strong performances in the Tokyo Olympics and end up with medals at the Birmingham Games.

While the Indian women’s team had won the CWG hockey gold in 2002, the men’s team is still in search of their first, with two silver medals (2010 and 2014) being their best finishes to date.

Indian men’s hockey team: PR Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak, Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Abhishek.

Indian women’s hockey team: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur and Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Dev, Sangita Kumari.

Judo

1. Vijay Kumar Yadav - men’s -60kg

2. Jasleen Singh Saini - men’s -66kg

3. Deepak Deswal - men’s -100kg

4. L Shushila Devi - women’s -48kg

5. Suchika Tariyal - women’s -57kg

6. Tulika Maan - women’s +78kg

Lawn Bowls

1. Dinesh Kumar - men’s triples, men’s fours

2. Chandan Kumar Singh - men’s triples, men’s fours

3. Navneet Singh - men’s triples, men’s fours

4. Sunil Bahadur - men’s singles, men’s pairs

5. Mridul Borgohain - men’s pairs, men’s fours

6. Pinki - women’s triples, men’s fours

7. Lovely Choubey - women’s pairs, women’s fours

8. Tania Choudhury - women’s triples, women’s fours

9. Nayanmoni Saikia - women’s singles, women’s pairs

10. Rupa Rani Tirkey - women’s triples, women’s fours

Squash

India managed an impressive medal haul at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. Four years later, the major stars of Indian squash lead the team again and will hope to repeat the laurels in the Birmingham. The full squad is:

1. Saurav Ghosal - men’s singles and mixed doubles

2. Ramit Tandon - men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles

3. Abhay Singh - men’s singles and men’s doubles

4. Joshna Chinappa - women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles

5. Sunayna Kuruvilla - women’s singles

6. Anahat Singh - women’s singles

7. Dipika Pallikal - women’s doubles and mixed doubles

8. Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu - men’s doubles

9. Velavan Senthilkumar - men’s doubles

Swimming

India’s young crop of swimmers has been impressive in the recent past. Though a medal in swimming might be tough, the four-member contingent will have personal bests and national records to better. The swimming team will feature:

1. Sajan Prakash - men’s 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly

2. Srihari Nataraj - men’s 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke

3. Kushagra Rawat - men’s 200m, 400m and 1500m freestyle

4. Advait Page - men’s 1500m freestyle

Table Tennis

The 2018 Commonwealth Games were groundbreaking for Indian table tennis where it bagged eight medals. Led by the same paddlers like Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sathiyan, India will aim for a similar, if not better, tally as the 2018 Games. The table tennis squad is:

1. Sharath Kamal - men’s singles, men’s doubles mixed doubles and men’s team

2. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - men’s singles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles and men’s team

3. Sanil Shetty - men’s singles, men’s doubles, mixed doubles and men’s team

4. Harmeet Desai - men’s doubles and men’s team

5. Manika Batra - women’s singles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles and women’s team

6. Diya Chitale - women’s doubles and women’s team

7. Sreeja Akula - women’s events - women’s singles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles and women’s team

8. Reeth Rishya - women’s events - women’s singles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles and women’s team

Triathlon

1. Sanjana Joshi - women’s individual sprint distance, mixed team relay

2. Pragnya Mohan - women’s individual sprint distance, mixed team relay

3. Adarsh MS - men’s individual sprint distance, mixed team relay

4. Vishwanath Yadav - men’s individual sprint distance, mixed team relay

Weightlifting

India’s 12-member weightlifting contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be spearheaded by the Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu. Among other major medal prospects are Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, Ajay Singh and Purnima Pandey.

1. Mirabai Chanu - women’s 49kg

2. Bindyarani Devi - women’s 55kg

3. Popy Hazarika - women’s 59kg

4. Harjinder Kaur - women’s 71kg

5. Punam Yadav - women’s 76kg

6. Usha Kumara - women’s 87kg

7. Purnima Pandey - women’s +87kg

8. Sanket Mahadev - men’s 55kg

9. Gururaja - men’s 61kg

10. Jeremy Lalrinnunga - men’s 67kg

11. Achinta Sheuli - men’s 73kg

12. Ajay Singh - men’s 81kg

13. Vikas Thakur - men’s 96kg

14. Lovepreet Singh - men’s 109kg

15. Gurdeep Singh - men’s +109kg

Wrestling

Wrestling has been one of India’s forte at the Commonwealth Games. With many big names taking the mat in this year’s edition, the sport could yet again provide the highest number of medals for India. The Indian contingent for Wrestling is:

1. Pooja Gehlot - women’s 50kg

2. Vinesh Phogat - women’s 53kg

3. Anshu Malik - women’s 57kg

4. Sakshi Malik - women’s 62kg

5. Divya Kakran - women’s 68kg

6. Pooja Sihag - women’s 76kg

7. Ravi Kumar Dahiya - men’s 57kg

8. Bajrang Punia - men’s 65kg

9. Naveen - men’s 74kg

10. Deepak Punia - men’s 86kg

11. Mohit Grewal (125kg)

PARASPORT

India will field a 12-member contingent that will take part in the Para Commonwealth Games. The events will take place simultaneously with the Commowealth Games.

Here is the sport-wise list of athletes participating in the Para Commonwealth Games.

Athletics

1. Devender Kumar - men’s discuss throw - F42-44/61-64

2. Aneesh Kumar - men’s discuss throw - F42-44/61-64

3. Devendar Gahlot - men’s discuss throw - F42-44/61-64

4. Poonam Sharma - women’s shot put - F55-57

Powerlifting

1. Sahina Khatun - women’s lightweight

Swimming

1. Ashish Kumar Singh - Backstroke S9

2. Suyash Narayan Jadhav - Freestyle S7

3. Niranjan Mukundan - Freestyle S7

Table Tennis

1. Raj Aravindan Alagar - Singles Class 3-5

2. Sonalben Patel - Singles Class 3-5

3. Bhavina Patel - Singles Class 3-5

4. Baby Sahana Ravi - Class 6-10