Commonwealth Games 2022: Achinta Sheuli wins gold in weightlifting to seal sixth medal for India

Commonwealth Games 2022: Sheuli lifted a combined 313kg (143kg in the Snatch and 170kg in the Clean and Jerk) to clinch the top spot and set a Games Record.

Team Sportstar
01 August, 2022 01:25 IST
Achinta Sheuli during the Men’s Weightlifting 73kg Final on day three of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Achinta Sheuli during the Men’s Weightlifting 73kg Final on day three of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Achinta Sheuli won the gold in the Men’s 73kg weightlifting event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

He lifted a combined 313kg (143kg in the Snatch and 170kg in the Clean and Jerk) to clinch the top spot and set a Games Record.

Hidayat Muhammad of Malaysia finished second with 303kg while Shad Darsigny of Canada took the bronze with 298kg.

This is India’s sixth medal at this edition of the Games and all of them have been won by the lifters.

Earlier on Sunday, Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinched the gold in the Men’s 67kg event.

Mirabai Chanu had won India’s first gold of CWG 2022 on Saturday in the Women’s 49kg class. Sanket Sargar (silver), Gururaja Poojary (bronze) and Bindyarani Devi (silver) were the other India lifters to secure a podium on Saturday.

