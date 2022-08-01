Here are the top 10 moments from Day 3 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Golden boy Jeremy

Jeremy Lalrinnunga atop the podium after winning the gold medal in the men’s 67kg category weightlifting event on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jeremy Lalrinnunga continued India’s medal run in weightlifting with a gold in the men’s 67kg event. He lifted a total weight of 300 kg, with a Snatch lift of 140 kg and a Clean and Jerk weight of 160 kg. His dominance over the field was evident from his first Snatch attempt, where lifted 136 kg, six kg higher than the second-best attempt. (READ)

Achinta makes it six

Achinta Sheuli celebrates with his gold medal following the men’s weightlifting 79kg final on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Achinta Sheuli won the gold in the men’s 73kg weightlifting event with a combined 313kg (143kg in the Snatch and 170kg in the Clean and Jerk) and clinch the top spot with a Games Record. This was India’s sixth medal at this edition of the Games and all of them have now been won by the lifters. (READ)

Zareen packs a punch

Nikhat Zareen (left) and Mozambique’s Helena Ismael Bagao in action during their round of 16 fight on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

World champion Nikhat Zareen outpunched Mozambique’s Helena Bagao in a women’s 50kg opening round contest. The 26-year-old took the first round convincingly before displaying more aggression and raining headshots in the next two rounds. Helena got a standing count, before the referee stopped the contest in the final period.

India routs Pakistan in lopsided rivalry

Smriti Mandhana in action during the India versus Pakistan WT20I Group A match on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The much-hyped rivalry between India and Pakistan was a damb squip as India clinically demolised Pakistan by eight wickets with 38 balls to spare. After rain delayed the start of play and reduced the match to 18 overs per side, Pakistan was bowled out for 99 before Smriti Mandhana made light work of the target with unbeaten 42-ball 63. (REPORT)

India drowns Ghana 11-0

Harmanpreet Singh (left) celebrates after scoring a goal with teammate Mandeep Singh during a Pool B match between India and Ghana on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick as a relentless barrage of goals saw India flatten Ghana 11-0 in its opening match men’s hockey match. It was an all-round show from the Indians as Jugraj Singh, Abhishek, Mandeep Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar and Akashdeep Singh also came to the party and added to India’s score. (BLOG)

Record haul for Chad le Clos

South Africa’s Chad le Clos celebrates with the silver medal after the men’s 200m butterfly event on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

South African swimmer Chad le Clos became the joint-most decorated athlete in the history of the Commonwealth Games with a silver in the men’s 200m butterfly event. He won his 18th medal at the Games and joined Australian shooter Phillip Adams Mick Gault of England. Clos has won seven gold, four silver and seven bronze at the Games since 2010.

Even champions need mothers

Matthew Richardson of Australia reacts after winning the men’s sprint final cycling event on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AFP

In a touching moment, an emotional Matthew Richardson of Australia rushed to his mother in the stands after clinching the gold medal in the men’s sprint finals. The 22-year-old, who had won the men’s team sprint finals on Friday, bagged his second gold medal of the 2022 Games.

History etched in gold for Emma

Emma McKeon of Australia with the gold medal after winnings the women’s 50m freestyle final on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Australian Emma McKeon scripted history by winning her 11th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games - the most by any athlete - after winning the women’s 50m freestyle final. McKeon clocked 23.99s, while compatriots Meg Harris (24.32s) and Shayna Jack (24.36s) took the silver and bronze, respectively, to make it an all-Aussie podium.

The ‘Invictus’ moment

Team South Africa celebrates after clinching the gold in the Rugby Sevens men’s event on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

South Africa beat Fiji 31-7 in the final to seal its second Rugby Sevens gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. The Springbok Sevens had won their gold in Glasgow 2014 when they snapped New Zealand’s unbeaten title run which began in 1998, when the event was first added to the Games. The All Blacks had to settle for bronze after beating Australia in the third-place match.

Friends: The Reunion

Oscar Kelly’s emotions knew no bounds as the visually impaired athlete from England shared a heartwarming moment with his dog after finishing fifth in the men’s PTVI Triathlon in 1:06.38s. Kelly’s compatriot David Ellis took the gold in 57.39s.