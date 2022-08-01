World championships silver medallist Amit Panghal (51kg) and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) recorded authoritative wins to move into the quarterfinals of their respective weight categories in the boxing arena of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.

Rookie southpaw Sagar Ahlawat (92kg) also scripted a fine victory on Sunday night to reach the last eight.

A clinical Amit registered a comprehensive 5-0 win over Vanuatu’s Namri Berri in a first-round match. The decorated Indian will face Scotland’s Lennon Mulligan in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Amit underscored the wide difference in class between him and his opponent. He exhibited his excellent footwork and moved in and out of the grasp of Berri to land punches at will.

The diminutive southpaw was hardly distracted after dropping his gum shield in the opening round. He explored different angles to execute his jabs and combinations.

The Indian’s teasing evasive skills not only denied his rival clean shots but also frustrated him throughout the lopsided contest.

Hussamuddin trounced Bangladesh’s Mohammed Salim Hossain 5-0 to cruise into the last eight.

The Indian was too good for Hossain, who boxed too cautiously throughout the bout.

The experienced Indian showed his fine counter-punching skills as he mixed his head and body shots well without giving away anything.

Hussamuddin will take on Namibian Tryagain Ndevelo in the next round on Wednesday.

Sagar made a spectacular display of his power and aggression to outwit Cameroon’s Maxime Njieyo 5-0 in his debut international match.

The fearless Sagar delivered booming punches with his fast hands to move into the round of eight. He will meet Seychelles’ Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Keddy Agnes on Thursday.