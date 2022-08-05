Sudhir won India’s sixth gold medal in the para powerlifting in the men’s heavyweight category at Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday.

He scored 134.5 points and led throughout the competition, setting a new Games record. With this win India has six gold medals and is placed seventh in the medals tally.

Sudhir was way ahead of his competitors as he successfully lifted 208 in his first attempt, followed by 212 in his second. Ikechukwu Christian of Nigeria won the silver, while Scotland’s Micky Yule bagged the bronze.