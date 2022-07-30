After a disappointing three-wicket loss to Australia in the Commonwealth Games 2022 opener, India will take on archrival Pakistan in the third Group A match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.

Pakistan is coming off a 15-run defeat against Barbados on Friday and will need to lift its game against India, which was lost only two out of the 11 T20Is played between the sides.

Where and when to watch India vs Pakistan T20I, Commonwealth Games 2022 Live?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 T20I match between India and Pakistan will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network at 3:30 PM IST on July 31, 2022. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the SonyLIV app.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head in T20Is?

Matches played: 11; India won: 9; Pakistan won: 2

Last meeting: India won by seven wickets (Providence; November 11, 2018)

Last five meetings: India won: 4, Pakistan won: 1

India (highest score) vs Pakistan: IND 137/3 (19) beat PAK 133/7 (20) by seven wickets (2018)

India (lowest score) vs Pakistan: IND 81 all out (20) beat PAK 63 all out (19.1) by 18 runs (2012)

Pakistan (highest score) vs India: PAK 133/7 (20) lost to IND 137/3 (19) by seven wickets (2018)

Pakistan (lowest score) vs India: PAK 63 all out (19.1) lost to IND 81 all out (20) by 18 runs (2012)

India Top Performers vs Pakistan

Batter Matches Runs Batting Average Batting Strike Rate Highest Score Mithali Raj 10 315 45.00 88.23 73* Harmanpreet Kaur 10 132 33.00 72.52 34* Poonam Raut 6 114 28.50 83.21 54* Bowler Matches Wickets Bowling Average Economy Rate Best Bowling Ekta Bisht 5 10 8.70 4.35 3/14 Priyanka Roy 2 8 4.37 4.46 5/16 Anuja Patil 7 7 14.14 4.82 2/12

Pakistan Top Performers vs India

Batter Matches Runs Batting Average Batting Strike Rate Highest Score Sana Mir 11 146 16.22 65.47 35 Nain Abidi 9 143 17.87 79.00 37* Bismah Maroof 11 131 11.90 71.58 53 Bowler Matches Wickets Bowling Average Economy Rate Best Bowling Sana Mir 11 9 24.00 5.02 4/13 Nida Dar 9 8 17.25 4.92 3/12 Aman Amin 6 5 20.60 4.68 2/10

Form Guide

India is on a two-match losing streak in T20Is but is coming off a 2-1 series in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Pakistan comes into CWG 2022 on the back of a rain-marred T20I Tri-Series in Ireland. It beat the host once but was lucky to escape top-ranked Australia on two occasions. Pakistan was staring down the barrel at 56 for six and then 94 for eight in the two games before rain intervened and had the final say.

In the other Group A match on Sunday, Australia Women will face Barbados Women at 10:30 PM IST.