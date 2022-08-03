The India women’s hockey team on Wednesday finished second in Pool A with nine points to make the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games.

In a must-win group stage game against Canada, it prevailed 3-2 at the University of Birmingham to set up an epic semifinal against Australia on Friday.

India, looking for an early breakthrough, charged into the opponent’s half as the whistle went off only to have Canada goalkeeper Rowan Harris deny forward Vandana Katariya’s shot.

Moments later, however, India was in business as Salima Tete converted a penalty corner after the video referee spent quite some time looking at replays to figure out whether there was a stray foot in the circle.

India came close to scoring in the 11th minute again when midfielder Jyoti made a quick run down the right before trying to thread a pass into the box. But she found no takers.

Canada’s forwards took to the pitch with renewed vigour in the second quarter, but with some ordinary defending it seemed it would only be a matter of time before India would extend its lead. And it did, with Navneet Kaur doing the honours in the 22nd minute.

Canada forward Brienne Stairs, denied an opportunity in the 23rd minute, made the most of a penalty corner seconds later, drilling the ball into the Indian goal.

Sonika, with two Canadian defenders to beat, lost her balance and possession in the final third, with five minutes to go for the end of the first half. At the other end, forward Madeline Secco came close to scoring again, but swung wide.

After Stairs’ confident dash into the other half was cut short by a line of Indian midfielders and defenders, the momentum swung either way for a major chunk of the third quarter, neither side looking to leave an inch exposed.

The ball struck Udita’s leg in the D as Canada’s Hannah Haughn restored parity with a successful penalty corner in the 39th minute that took a deflection off Savita’s arm to find the top of the net.

Midfielder Neha Goyal drove one into the net in the 49th minute but the umpire’s referral later found out that the ball had hit the back of Salima’s stick during the buildup.

Lalremsiami, with a little more than nine minutes to go on the clock, scored the decider amid a goalmouth melee during a penalty corner. Unfortunately, she had to be carried out of the turf a while later, as she injured herself during a penalty corner.

“She seems to be doing fine for now when I checked. She is a very strong player. We can only hope it is nothing big enough to make her sit out the next game,” India captain Savita told Sportstar after the game.

When asked about how things change now that India is in the final four and will be locking horns with archrival Australia, Savita says, “We are focusing on our performance for now. Definitely, it feels better when you play against the big guys. But we have played a lot against them. We believe a lot on ourselves and that helped us during the Olympics as well. We will analyse their strengths and look at what can be done to stop them.”