Axar Patel the batter has to be taken as seriously as Axar the bowler
Axar Patel’s brilliance with the bat in the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies is no fluke and comes as no surprise to Amol Karhadkar who saw something similar from the player back in 2013.
MUMBAI 26 July, 2022 08:00 IST
MUMBAI 26 July, 2022 08:00 IST
More Videos
Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep
Checkmate E02: Tania Sachdev and Vidit Gujrathi on chess in a post-COVID world and their roles in it
For more updates, follow Sportstar on :