Cricket Videos Curtis Campher becomes first bowler to take double hattrick in men's T20 World Cup Curtis Campher became the third bowler to grab four wickets in four balls in a Twenty20 international as Ireland crushed the Netherlands by seven wickets in a World Cup Group A game on Monday. Team Sportstar 18 October, 2021 20:34 IST