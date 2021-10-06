Cricket Videos

David Warner at SRH: Successful past, uncertain future?

Poor results and form cost David Warner his captaincy at Sunrisers Hyderabad and later his spot in the team too. What lies ahead for the Australian and the IPL franchise?

06 October, 2021 14:25 IST
