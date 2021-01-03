Cricket Videos

England arrives in Sri Lanka for two Tests

The Joe Root-led England side arrived in Sri Lanka to play two Tests that were postponed in March 2020 due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 January, 2021 20:37 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 January, 2021 20:37 IST
Smith, Labuschagne must figure out Indian bowling tactics: Andrew McDonald
NZ vs PAK first Test day 5 highlights: Black Caps see off Pakistan to claim victory in final session
South Africa seals big win over Sri Lanka in first Test
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, first Test, Day One - highlights
 More Videos
New Zealand vs Pakistan, first Test Day One - highlights
Langer says Australia will be unchanged for Boxing Day Test
How to get Kane Williamson out
Smith 'not worried' about back injury ahead of Boxing Day Test
Australia boosted by the return of Starc: Hazlewood
T Natarajan's lockdown fitness regime - water cans, staircase pull-ups
Langer applauds 'best ever' Kohli as Australia loses T20 series to India
Watch: Kane Williamson's double ton puts NZ on top against WI