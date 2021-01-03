Cricket Videos England arrives in Sri Lanka for two Tests The Joe Root-led England side arrived in Sri Lanka to play two Tests that were postponed in March 2020 due to COVID-19 Pandemic. Team Sportstar 03 January, 2021 20:37 IST Team Sportstar 03 January, 2021 20:37 IST Smith, Labuschagne must figure out Indian bowling tactics: Andrew McDonald NZ vs PAK first Test day 5 highlights: Black Caps see off Pakistan to claim victory in final session South Africa seals big win over Sri Lanka in first Test South Africa vs Sri Lanka, first Test, Day One - highlights More Videos New Zealand vs Pakistan, first Test Day One - highlights Langer says Australia will be unchanged for Boxing Day Test How to get Kane Williamson out Smith 'not worried' about back injury ahead of Boxing Day Test Australia boosted by the return of Starc: Hazlewood T Natarajan's lockdown fitness regime - water cans, staircase pull-ups Langer applauds 'best ever' Kohli as Australia loses T20 series to India Watch: Kane Williamson's double ton puts NZ on top against WI