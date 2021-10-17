Cricket Videos

IPL 2021 - Top 5 wicket takers - From Harshal Patel & Jasprit Bumrah to Shardul Thakur - Purple Cap

Here's quick look at how the race for the purple cap ended in IPL 2021.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 October, 2021 12:12 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 October, 2021 12:12 IST
IPL 2021 - Top 5 wicket takers - From Harshal Patel & Jasprit Bumrah to Shardul Thakur - Purple Cap
IPL 2021 Most Runs: From Ruturaj Gaikwad to Glenn Maxwell
IPL 2021 Most sixes: From KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis to Sanju Samson
KKR's lucky charm: Venkatesh Iyer - Opener shines for the Knight Riders in IPL 2021

Read more stories on Cricket Videos.

 More Videos
MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan
IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR Preview: Dhoni and Co.'s batting, Kolkata's bowling in focus
David Hussey: What Brendon McCullum has done with KKR this season is unheard of
KKR's change of fortunes powered by bowlers says Eoin Morgan
Shardul Thakur's UAE flair earns him last-minute entry to India T20 World Cup squad
Sunil Narine: Plenty of mystery and mischief left
Harshal Patel's 32 wickets - The RCB bowler's highs of IPL 2021
Dhoni won't charge fee for mentoring Team India at T20 World Cup
The resurgence of Glenn Maxwell in the Indian Premier League
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App