Impact Player in IPL 2023: The rules and all you need to know to about the 12th player

The Impact Player will be among the key additions to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.

Will teams be allowed an Impact Player in shortened games?

Yes, but not if a delayed start shortens the match to fewer than 10 overs per side.

How is this different from BBL’s X-Factor rule?

The X-Factor rule allows teams to substitute a member of their starting XI beyond the 10th over of the first innings, and the replaced player cannot have already batted, or bowled more than one over. A replacement player can bowl a maximum allotment of four overs, even if the player they’ve replaced has bowled.