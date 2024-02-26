IND vs ENG, 4th Test: India records 17th consecutive series win at home

India beat England by five wickets in the fourth Test match in Ranchi on Monday to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match Anthony de Mello series.

This is India’s 17th straight series victory on home soil. The side’s last series defeat came all the way back in 2012/13 when England won 2-1.

The next-best streak of series wins by a team at home belongs to Australia which won 10 consecutive Tests from 1994 to 2001. The Aussies repeated the feat once again during 2004 and 2008.

For England, this series loss was the first under the charge of the coach Brendan McCullum.