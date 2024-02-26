India beat England by five wickets in the fourth Test match in Ranchi on Monday to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match Anthony de Mello series.
HIGHLIGHTS | India vs England 4th Test Day 4
This is India’s 17th straight series victory on home soil. The side’s last series defeat came all the way back in 2012/13 when England won 2-1.
The next-best streak of series wins by a team at home belongs to Australia which won 10 consecutive Tests from 1994 to 2001. The Aussies repeated the feat once again during 2004 and 2008.
For England, this series loss was the first under the charge of the coach Brendan McCullum.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 4th Test Day 4: Jurel, Gill take India to five-wicket win
- IND vs ENG, 4th Test: India claws back in Ranchi to complete a famous win
- IND vs ENG, 4th Test: India records 17th consecutive series win at home
- Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 4 Quarterfinal updates: MP beats Andhra by 4 runs; Vidarbha 196 all out; Kaverappa picks six
- WTC 2023-25 Points Table Update: India extends lead at 2nd place after IND vs ENG 4th Test
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE